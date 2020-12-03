Months after the USC’s decision to not hold either an in-person or virtual Purple Fest, the students' council confirmed they did not have enough internal revenue from the end of last year to fund the September concert.
Holding an in-person Purple Fest was out of the question for this fall, according to Hannah Tobias-Murray, vice-president student programs at the University Students' Council.
“It became very evident early in the summer that [an in-person Purple Fest] was not going to be possible given the health and safety guidelines,” she said.
Despite holding virtual concerts during Orientation Week, the USC’s decision to not hold an online Purple Fest was influenced by prior online concerts that failed to “offer the same level of value or engagement from students” as in-person events, according to Tobias-Murray.
This September was the first in three years without a Purple Fest concert, a tactic created to divert Fake Homecoming partiers off Broughdale Avenue and into a regulated on-campus concert. Last year's concert saw over 13,000 students while Broughdale peaked at 25,000. This year's Fake HOCO did not see the same problem even without a concert — the normally bustling avenue was silent spare a few beer pong games on front lawns among housemates.
In addition to concerns about safety and engagement, the USC said the internal revenues normally allocated to funding the concert declined this year. The decrease comes as a result of USC for-profit services shutting down early last year and not seeing as much traffic this year.
In a statement to the Gazette, the USC said, “being that the operations are closed this year, internal revenues are lower than expected and the subsidy that would have been assigned to Purple Fest is no longer available.”
In previous years, the USC relied on its biggest revenue generating operation, The Spoke, to increase its internal revenues. But the closure of non-essential on-campus facilities in March left the USC unable to fully capitalize on their top profiting operation. While The Spoke allowed in-person dining at the beginning of the year, these plans were halted as Western University prepared to shift back to phase three of their reopening plan.
Alongside revenues earned from The Spoke and other for-profit operations, Purple Fest is funded by sponsorships and ticket sales — though these alone would not have been enough to support the concert.
Council cannot disclose how much the entire event costs, as contracts with performers are confidential.
With Western's Homecoming celebration returning to its original end-of-September date in 2021 and promising vaccine research, the future of Purple Fest is unclear.
