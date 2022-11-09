Editor's Note: This article will be updated as more details become available. For live updates on UWOFA and Western University's negotiations read the Gazette's live blog.
The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association is set to strike Tuesday. Western faculty have never gone on strike before, but if a deal is not reached by next week, here are some disruptions students can expect.
Classes and assessments
Most classes and assessments — including midterms — on main campus would be cancelled if the union strikes. Professors would stop providing research supervision and letters of reference, and the union would ask them to not mark assignments or host office hours.
Whether professors have access to their OWL and UWO email accounts will be determined by the official “strike protocol,” which Western University and UWOFA will draft together as part of the ongoing labour negotiations.
In 2018, when Western faculty last almost went on strike, the university told students it would provide 72 hours notice before the resumption of classes. The university has yet to provide a timeline for this year.
Classes at Brescia University College, Huron University College and King’s University College would not be affected by a strike.
Classes taught by physicians will also likely not be affected, including some courses at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and selected programs in Health Sciences and Continuing Studies.
Teaching assistants would continue to work as usual. TAs will also continue to receive paychecks and will have access to labs, offices and libraries, according to their own union.
Most clinical placements and internships will likely continue as usual, as Western announced before the last strike deadline in 2018.
Transit and access to campus
In the event of a strike, picket lines would appear at university entrances. Picket lines are boundaries established by workers on strike, usually at a workplace entrance and marked by protesting union members. Avoiding crossing a picket line is typically a sign of support for picketing workers and their union.
London Transit Commission bus routes with stops on campus would be rerouted to avoid crossing picket lines. Natural Science, Alumni Hall, Huron at Lambton, Talbot College, University Hospital, Delaware Hall and Elgin Hall bus stops would not see any scheduled services during a strike. In the past, LTC has used Western Road, Windermere Road and Richmond Street to detour affected routes like the 2, 10, 13, 27, 102, 106 and more.
UWOFA would not confirm the locations of picket lines, however, Laura Cayen, who represents Arts and Humanities on the UWOFA board of directors, tweeted a map of potential picket locations on Oct. 25.
UWOFA has also set up porta-potties on the perimeter campus near the locations of possible picket lines. UWOFA members would be expected to use the porta-potties while on strike rather than go to on-campus bathrooms to avoid crossing their own picket lines.
In 2018, Western announced that parking lots would remain open during the strike for students and visitors. Parking was not available for faculty and UWOFA members for the planned 2018 strike.
According to UWOFA’s website, the picket lines will not prevent students or others from accessing campus.
Campus activities and services
The University Students’ Council said all its operations and services including clubs, the Spoke, The Wave and the Gazette, will not be impacted by the strike.
All campus buildings will remain open, including libraries and the Western Student Recreation Centre, according to an email to students from the Ivey Business School’s HBA program office.
Western did not reply to request for comment on how campus services would be impacted by a strike. However, in their 2018 plan, the university planned to keep all health and wellness services, varsity athletics, food services, retail stores, campus police and foot patrol running.
The 114th Yates Cup football game on Saturday will not be impacted since the championship game takes place before the legal strike date.
Residence
Western has not confirmed if residences would remain open in the event of a faculty strike. However, in 2018, the university told students all campus residences and dining services would stay open.
Canada Post deliveries to campus, including residences, may also be disrupted by picket lines.
Update (Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 3:20 p.m.): This article has been updated to reflect that campus buildings will remain open in the event of a faculty strike.
Update (Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 9 p.m.): This article has been updated to reflect UWOFA is set to go on strike Tuesday
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest