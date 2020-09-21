Western’s coronavirus cases have surged and among them is at least one student in residence.
Due to patient confidentiality, Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services, declined to identify which residence the student lived in before testing positive and moving off-campus to self-isolate.
Western University is not disclosing the location of its off-campus isolation unit, but Alleyne confirmed that some on-campus suite-style dorms may have the capacity to house students who test positive for the coronavirus.
"Some students have self-contained units," Alleyne said. "Not every single bedroom is at full capacity this year."
Western moved the student who tested positive off-campus to isolate with the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s guidance.
The MLHU contacts students in residence who test positive and provide a phone number to call and identify themselves to a member of Western’s housing services, according to Alleyne. The phone line is currently active 24-7.
Any close contacts of a student who tests positive will be contacted by the MLHU and asked to seek testing, but Western will not notify the entire residence.
Western now has over 40 COVID-19 cases among its students and the number is expected to rise as test results come back, prompting the health unit to declare a second wave in the region Friday.
When Western housing learns of a positive case in residence, they describe the student's living situation and wait for guidance from the MLHU to determine where the student should isolate and how to get them there.
“What the health unit wants to ensure is that someone who needs to self-isolate has access to a private washroom and a private bedroom,” said Alleyne.
Sharing a bathroom with a dozen people — which is the living situation of students in traditional style residences like Saugeen-Maitland Hall, Delaware Hall and Medway-Sydenham Hall — would not support the self-isolation protocol the health unit requires.
Students in isolation are provided three meals a day, said Alleyne, and they get their food delivered either from staff at the off-campus location or Western Hospitality Services.
Affected students will also have access to a residence councillor and a doctor in case any complications arise or they have any medical questions.
Western housing services said they do not have a protocol for when an entire floor in residence tests positive for the coronavirus.
“We have spaces outside of residence to be able to scale up and scale down depending on the situation,” Alleyne said. “I think we have to take our advice from the health unit about what to do.”
Students who wish to seek testing for COVID-19 can do so on campus at Western’s mobile testing unit in the Social Science Building parking lot or one of London’s two testing centres.
