UC Hill construction has been ongoing since May, and is expected to finish in late fall. The project’s goals are to improve pedestrian walkability and wheelchair accessibility while beautifying campus.
The ongoing construction is part of Western University’s Open Space Strategy, a 2018 plan to improve the campus experience by accommodating future growth and increasing pedestrian safety.
“We're trying to think about how we can provide a pedestrian safe, pedestrian friendly environment,” said Western president Alan Shepard. “I also wanted the beautification of the campus, to invest some of our surplus dollars.”
Currently, students walking up or down University College Hill must use the narrower main path, while students avoiding the construction behind the Music Building and Talbot College can walk along Lambton Drive.
The new route on UC Hill is being constructed to fit the standards created by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, making Western’s campus more accessible to people with disabilities.
“The steeper the slope, as anyone knows, the more difficult it is to go from bottom to top. And if we decrease that slope and also offer opportunities to pause along the way, it just enhances everyone's experience,” said Mike McLean, director of facilities planning and design at Western.
The project aims to be sustainability-focused, with areas west of the Music Building being turned into rain gardens. McLean explained the rain gardens will hold rainwater runoff from the paved areas of campus and allow water to enter the ground before reaching the river.
“We'll plant those areas with native plants that are moisture-resistant so that they will be long-lasting for all students to enjoy,” he said.
This project was scheduled to be completed in August to reduce disruptions during the busiest times of year on campus. But, supply chain issues have caused delays in construction, pushing the completion date to later in the fall term. The pathways will be opened in phases to prioritize accessibility.
“It is my hope that when the second phase is complete next summer we will have created an enhanced sense of place in the heart of campus,” said McLean.
Western has more infrastructure projects planned for construction to transform the campus into a pedestrian-friendly hub for students.
The walkways on the north side of the hill will be constructed next summer, along with a plaza at the intersection of Perth Drive, Lambton Drive and University Drive.
“Over the next five to 10 years, we [will] continue to do things like what we did in front of University College … if you’ve ever sat out there like in an evening you know, it's beautiful,” said Shepard. “That's part of what's going on creating a new plaza behind Talbot [College], which will be a welcoming space for people.”
