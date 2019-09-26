What's happening this weekend.

Months of preparation to stop Fake Homecoming has come to light in a matter of days.

Western University and police have new punishments for partiers. Their plans are bold, and sometimes step beyond the norms of privacy. But the party itself could be restive as ever.

This poises the weekend to be damaging — to students, and to their relationship with their university and police.

The Gazette has been following things closely. Here's a rundown of what we've covered so far.

Major fines for partiers

This September, police began fining students thousands of dollars for hosting parties.

Twelve young people, all renters, were recently fined $1130 each after police busted large house parties they were hosting. The maximum fine allowed is $25,000.

And police have been messaging party hosts, threatening them with the fines before the parties even happen.

Police say they have always messaged students around Fake Homecoming, but the fines they're levying are brand new.

Broughdale is being lined with cameras for this year's street party.

Police say the cameras are to find partiers who need help. But, given the 3000 warnings issued to partiers last year, it seems unlikely the cameras won't have any penal use.

Adding to Broughdale's fortifications, Western built a 7 foot iron fence on the East edge of its campus. It cuts off Broughdale backyards from nearby residences. Partiers often gather there, and filter between the backyards and campus.

What did police do last year?



For a shocking attendance of 20,000 people, police gave 134 provincial offence notices and 3146 warnings.

The fire department said they were going to level 300 fire code violations, mostly for partiers on roofs.

Fifty-two people were hospitalized.

Purple Fest made its first major appearance as a Fake Homecoming strategy. Police blamed it for the uptick in partiers, and when Broughdale was busiest the concert was almost empty.

Police, Western collaborating to punish students



Western and police quietly announced Monday that they were going to share students' personal information with one another.

If police charge a partier with a crime, they can send Western their name, birthday and address if they suspect them to be a student. If they are, Western will hit them with their own punishments.

The agreement puts police and Western in a harsh light: it is a sacrifice of students' privacy, but one they defend to the end of keeping students safe.

Western's academic penalties

Western will use the information from police to start investigating people under the Student Code of Conduct.

This is a student's main guideline of what behaviour Western feels it can punish. The code was recently amended to include off-campus behaviour at "large unsanctioned gatherings."

The punishments can be minor, like a warning, but students can also be suspended or expelled.

This raises questions about what you have to tell police if they talk to you on Broughdale or elsewhere. The short answer: nothing.

Especially if you are drunk, anxious or intimidated, you may say something you regret.

Campus readies for a chaotic weekend

Residences have restricted off-campus guests who often visit Western for the party weekend.

Each student is allowed one guest, not two. The total spots filled up earlier this week.

And, all guests need to have a Purple Fest ticket — an attempt to redirect foot traffic onto the comparatively safer, supervised concert area.

Campus' cars and buses will be avoiding the confusion altogether. Campus roads will close this weekend, and major student bus routes will not come onto campus.