The upper level of the Book Store at Western is being renovated to align its entrance with the stairs descending from the University Community Centre atrium.
According to Shawn Finkbeiner, Western University’s director of retail services, the hope is to create a “larger and more visible entrance.” The current entrance will be replaced with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The construction is the fourth phase of a renovation project that began in 2017.
“The overall purpose of this renovation is to continue to modernize the campus retail experience to meet the needs of students, staff and faculty,” said Finkbeiner..
The first phase of the Book Store renovation began almost six years ago, when the general merchandise section was moved to the lower level of the store.
The newly-renovated area will feature miscellaneous items such as general trade books, games and room decor. The Book Store will remain open and operational throughout the renovation.
“We are expecting a soft opening in the spring,” said Finkbeiner.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest