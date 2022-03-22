Ivey Business School uses a bell curving system that adjusts students’ marks to an average of 80 per cent for first-year courses and 82 per cent for second-year courses — a system professors and students say helps reduce variability across sections.
Bell curving is a common grading practice in which students’ grades are adjusted to spread out over a normal, “bell curve” distribution. This means students' grades are adjusted so the class average is equal to a predetermined grade with the majority of students achieving the set average. Students’ grades centre more frequently around the selected average than grades further away. In a graph form, this distribution appears as a bell shaped curve.
Ivey uses a similar grading scheme but doesn’t enforce a fixed standard deviation. Students’ averages are graded around a fixed mean and the dispersion around the mean differs between different evaluations. According to Ivey, this method eliminates variability in grading across HBA sections.
“The bell curve may be flat or may be steep. That's sometimes for the instructor's discretion. But the school does provide some guidance …everyone should not be clustered around the average. There should be a distribution but some courses do have a wider distribution than others,” said Kun Huo, an assistant professor of managerial accounting and control at the Ivey Business School.
Huo notes the usual grades in his courses range between 69 to 91 per cent, depending on the evaluation. The distribution is usually wider for class contribution components.
According to Ivey, there is no official “bell curve'' and students’ grades are adjusted to a fixed average but no fixed standard deviation. Bell curving requires the use of a normal distribution which Ivey does not enforce. Multiple formative assessments, in class contribution group records, midterm exams, final exams and case briefs would all have different standard deviations due to the nature of the evaluations.
But despite not using a true bell curve system, several emails from professors and an Ivey Business School Sell Side Handbook use the term to explain the distribution of students’ marks in assignments and other evaluations.
“After all of these marks are compiled, the students are graded on a bell curve. In the first year, the average is 80 per cent and in the second year, the average is 82 per cent. The standard deviation is around 1.5 per cent (85 per cent is a very good average and 78 per cent is a very bad average)," reads the handbook.
Students also hold the belief that their grades are curved, based on graphs they receive after professors return marked assignments.
“From my understanding all my courses at Ivey have been curved. Usually the curving range is between 77 to 83, which is the usual range,” said John He, a fourth-year student in HBA-2.
John He believes there are both benefits and drawbacks to Ivey’s grading system.
“I think that overall curves are there for a purpose to make sure that students have as similar of grades as possible. A pro to that is that most course content is really condensed and most people study for the same things when it comes to an exam,” said He. “A downside to it is that some kids may put a lot of effort into studying, and they might get everything right, and they get an 82. A lot of kids might not study as hard, [and will get a] 77 or 78.”
Christopher Mohan, a fourth-year Ivey student completing a dual degree with engineering, agreed that students often have different goals when it comes to grades.
“Some students just need to pass so they can have their job that they may or may not have secured outside the school and they won’t really care about their grades,” said Mohan. “While other students who perhaps need to have a really high grade for a job, grad school, they are really stressed about their marks and are forced to navigate the system.”
Some students may also be concerned with the impact of the curve on their chances of getting into graduate schools or other institutions after the Ivey program.
‘It’s definitely something on the back of my mind, where I’ll be going in with the best GPA possible, I’ll have like an 83 [per cent] average in Ivey, and I might not be competing as well against kids from U of T, Ryerson, York that have 95, 96 per cent averages,” said He.
However, Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto does also uses a curving system that curves students’ grades at a lower average than the Ivey School of Business.
According to Professor Huo, most recruiters recognize the Ivey bell curving procedure and consider it when reviewing job applications from Ivey students.
“But it does create a problem with some,” said Huo. “If you want to go to grad school for medicine or legal studies, the people from admissions do take some convincing that getting a 90 at Ivey may be more difficult compared to schools that regularly give out 90-plus grades.”
The mark students receive in most Ivey courses is their “belled” mark, and not the grade they achieved before it was curved to the set average.
“We typically only see the end result that follows the nice bell shaped curve that Ivey courses always have,” Mohan said.
