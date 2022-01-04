What you need to know about campus this January

Western classes will run online until at least Jan. 31 and with the provincial government announcing new COVID-19 restrictions this week, here’s what you need to know about life on campus this month.
Return in-person
Classes are expected to return in-person Jan. 31
The university will let students and staff know the week of Jan. 10 if online learning will continue into February
Some classes remain in-person, including clinical learning for some health science and medical students
In-person student athlete training is postponed indefinitely
Campus Services
All on-campus parking is free until Jan. 31
Most on-campus eateries are closed, except the University Community Centre Starbucks, Tim Hortons and Subway open weekdays until 3 p.m.
Western Libraries will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Only the Weldon, Taylor, Business, Music and Law libraries will be open with limited seating, students are asked to study at home when possible
The Western Student Recreation Centre will be closed until at least Jan. 26, in line with the provincial restrictions closing all gyms
Residence
Most students will not return to residence until Jan. 27 at the earliest
If online classes continue into February, students’ return to residence will likely be delayed
Residence dining halls will be closed and students asked to eat in their rooms
Testing, Boosters and Vaccination
Western’s PCR tests will only be available to those required to self-isolate and identified by Western as requiring a test
Western’s on-campus vaccination clinic reopened Monday and is providing free first, second and booster vaccinations by walk-in and appointment
Campus’ vaccination clinic is only available to Western students, staff and their immediate families
