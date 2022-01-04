 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

What you need to know about campus this January

  • 0
Winter Ivey Pictures - Greenspan (FINAL) - 21-12-08-10.jpg

Western classes will run online until at least Jan. 31 and with the provincial government announcing new COVID-19 restrictions this week, here’s what you need to know about life on campus this month. 

Return in-person 

  • Classes are expected to return in-person Jan. 31

  • The university will let students and staff know the week of Jan. 10 if online learning will continue into February 

  • Some classes remain in-person, including clinical learning for some health science and medical students

  • In-person student athlete training is postponed indefinitely 

Campus Services 

  • All on-campus parking is free until Jan. 31

  • Most on-campus eateries are closed, except the University Community Centre Starbucks, Tim Hortons and Subway open weekdays until 3 p.m. 

  • Western Libraries will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Only the Weldon, Taylor, Business, Music and Law libraries will be open with limited seating, students are asked to study at home when possible 

  • The Western Student Recreation Centre will be closed until at least Jan. 26, in line with the provincial restrictions closing all gyms

Residence

  • Most students will not return to residence until Jan. 27 at the earliest

  • If online classes continue into February, students’ return to residence will likely be delayed 

  • Residence dining halls will be closed and students asked to eat in their rooms 

Testing, Boosters and Vaccination

  • Western’s PCR tests will only be available to those required to self-isolate and identified by Western as requiring a test

  • Western’s on-campus vaccination clinic reopened Monday and is providing free first, second and booster vaccinations by walk-in and appointment 

  • Campus’ vaccination clinic is only available to Western students, staff and their immediate families

3
0
0
6
0

The Gazette news section is run by news editors and staff. Reach the news section by emailing news@westerngazette.ca or call 519-661-2111 ext. 81505.

Load comments