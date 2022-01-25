Western classes will return in person on Jan. 31 for all upper-year undergraduate students. With the Ontario government lifting restrictions, here’s what you need to know about life on campus starting Monday.
Masking
Western is mandating medical-grade masks at American Society for Testing and Materials Level 3 for all indoor activities on campus
Students can pick up medical-grade masks at Western Libraries using their Western ONECard
Classes
Upper-year undergraduate classes are returning in-person Jan. 31
First-year classes will remain online until Feb. 28
All affiliated college classes, including first-year courses, will return in-person on Jan. 31
Research activities continue with existing protocols in place at 50 per cent capacity
Residence
Most first-year students will not return to residences until after spring reading week at the earliest
Medway-Sydenham Hall, Ontario Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall cafeterias are currently open for early arrival students
Delaware Hall dining hall will reopen on Jan. 30
Dining Services
Campus eateries will reopen Jan. 31
Pop-up locations for coffee and baked goods will be available weekday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Physics and Astronomy Building, Support Services Building and Lucy’s in Somerville House
The Spoke is currently open for takeout on campus
Athletics and Recreation Center
Sports and Recreation will offer both in-person and digital programs
Western Student Recreation Center will reopen on Jan. 31 with limited operating hours
Students may not remove their masks in their workout spaces
Varsity teams will return to training Jan. 31, league-based competitions will resume Feb. 9
Student Services
All on-campus parking is free for the month of February. Permit holders will receive refunds
All major campus libraries will be open as of Jan. 31, including Weldon Library and Taylor Library
New physically distanced study spaces have been set up across campus in the Mustang Lounge, Natural Science Centre and Somerville House
Testing, Boosters and Vaccination
Western’s on-campus vaccination clinic will continue to provide walk-in clinics until Feb. 4
Vaccination and testing appointments can be booked online
Campus’ vaccination clinic is only available to Western students, staff and their immediate families
Performance-based music students are required to self-perform rapid antigen testing three times a week
