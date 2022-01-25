Middlesex College in winter

Western classes will return in person on Jan. 31 for all upper-year undergraduate students. With the Ontario government lifting restrictions, here’s what you need to know about life on campus starting Monday.

Masking

  • Western is mandating medical-grade masks at American Society for Testing and Materials Level 3 for all indoor activities on campus

  • Students can pick up medical-grade masks at Western Libraries using their Western ONECard

Classes

  • Upper-year undergraduate classes are returning in-person Jan. 31

  • First-year classes will remain online until Feb. 28

  • All affiliated college classes, including first-year courses, will return in-person on Jan. 31

  • Research activities continue with existing protocols in place at 50 per cent capacity

Residence

  • Most first-year students will not return to residences until after spring reading week at the earliest

  • Medway-Sydenham Hall, Ontario Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall cafeterias are currently open for early arrival students

  • Delaware Hall dining hall will reopen on Jan. 30

Dining Services

  • Campus eateries will reopen Jan. 31

  • Pop-up locations for coffee and baked goods will be available weekday mornings from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Physics and Astronomy Building, Support Services Building and Lucy’s in Somerville House

  • The Spoke is currently open for takeout on campus 

Athletics and Recreation Center

  • Sports and Recreation will offer both in-person and digital programs

  • Western Student Recreation Center will reopen on Jan. 31 with limited operating hours

  • Students may not remove their masks in their workout spaces

  • Varsity teams will return to training Jan. 31, league-based competitions will resume Feb. 9

Student Services

  • All on-campus parking is free for the month of February. Permit holders will receive refunds

  • All major campus libraries will be open as of Jan. 31, including Weldon Library and Taylor Library

    • New physically distanced study spaces have been set up across campus in the Mustang Lounge, Natural Science Centre and Somerville House

Testing, Boosters and Vaccination

  • Western’s on-campus vaccination clinic will continue to provide walk-in clinics until Feb. 4

  • Vaccination and testing appointments can be booked online

  • Campus’ vaccination clinic is only available to Western students, staff and their immediate families

  • Performance-based music students are required to self-perform rapid antigen testing  three times a week

