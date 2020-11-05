Western is reducing students’ Campus Recreation, Intercollegiate Athletics and Thompson Athletic Centre ancillary fees by half for winter term.
Students will receive a $55 refund to their student accounts by Nov. 13, according to Western’s Thursday night email to students.
Ancillary fees were collected alongside fall tuition with first semester’s athletics ancillary fees already reduced by 50 per cent. Thursday’s announcement means Western University students will only pay half the normal $220 in athletics fees, saving $110 in total.
Western’s Student Recreation Centre has been closed to students for most of fall term, as multiple outbreaks among Western students shut down all non-academic activities on campus. Sports have also canceled fall and winter seasons, with no regional or national championships this year.
The Rec Center reopened to students on Monday for pre-booked workouts at reduced capacity. Lockers, change rooms and showers remain closed.
On-campus coronavirus testing is currently located inside the Rec Centre, as is the campus’ flu shot clinic. Western shows no signs of moving these services as the gym reopens.
