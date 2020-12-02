Zoom introduced end-to-end encryption last month to increase users’ privacy and security in video calls, but Western said the current level of security is "satisfactory" and have not rolled out the option.
Zoom came under fire over the summer for falsely claiming it offered end-to-end encryption as an added privacy measure during video calls. The feature prevents companies like Zoom from accessing user data while the service is in use.
The company has since apologized for misrepresenting their service and entered phase one of its four-step approach to offer E2E encryption the week of Oct. 18. The company is currently beta testing the feature to receive user feedback before its official launch.
Zoom’s current version of E2E encryption disables certain features of a Zoom meeting, including join before host, cloud recording, live transcription, breakout rooms, polling, private chats and meeting reactions.
Western Technology Services confirmed Zoom has not yet enabled this privacy option for Western University accounts.
“Once it is available, WTS will go through a testing period and adjust access and documentation accordingly," said Colin Couchman, director of cyber security and business services.
The lack of E2E encryption has not deterred Western from continuing to use the video software. The university deemed Zoom’s current encryption method satisfactory, claiming the level of security it offers is adequate for the needs of Western accounts.
In April, the US Federal Trade Commission announced that instead of offering E2E encryption as promised, the video conferencing company “maintained the cryptographic keys that could allow Zoom to access the content of its customers' meetings, and secured its Zoom Meetings, in part, with a lower level of encryption than promised."
Without E2E encryption, Zoom has access to verbal and written conversation that occur over calls, according to Aleksander Essex, associate professor of software engineering at Western.
“When I talk on Zoom, I always do it on the assumption that it is possible that someone beyond the two of us could be listening,” said Essex.
Essex said E2E encryption is like an exchange of keys between Zoom users in a “secret way that nobody else has access to.” If E2E encryption is not enabled, Zoom generates user keys, allowing the company access to the contents of the call.
Essex confirmed that Zoom cannot legally access the content of your call, but the company's ability to receive that information sparked a debate on whether the company is infringing on users’ privacy rights.
“It is about the fundamental right to privacy and the tension between that and the need [for governments and law enforcement] to have access [to user data],” said Essex. “Should Zoom be able to listen to what we’re saying just because they are providing the service? Or out of just the notion of privacy, should they not have that right?”
It is unclear when Western users will be permitted to enable E2E encryption but the company plans to roll out phase two of the feature in 2021.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest