A Sept. 29 article about an open letter from a group of Western law students made reference to unverified allegations against professor Stephen Pitel. The Gazette did not reach out to Pitel for comment on the article in question or provide him an opportunity to respond to these allegations before publication. This was a mistake and did not comply with the Gazette’s journalistic standards.
An updated version of the article, without reference to Pitel, has been published. The Gazette apologizes to readers and Pitel for this lapse in standards.
