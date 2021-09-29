Photo for cooking article Sept 27

Fall-flavoured foam over iced chai. 

As fall rolls around this year, there’s one thing on many people’s minds: pumpkin spice. But pumpkin spice lattes are expensive, and usually require waiting in a long and overcrowded line — the new Apple Crisp Macchiato at Starbucks keeps selling out too.

Instead of splurging on a $7 drink, try these easy recipes to make an infamous topping and an up-and-coming new favourite at home. 

 

Fall-flavoured foam

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy milk or ‘barista’ grade milk alternative
  • 1 tbsp canned pumpkin puree
  • 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp ground ginger
  • ⅛ tsp ground cloves
  • Pinch of salt

Directions:

  1. Heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat.

  2. Combine all ingredients in the saucepan. 

  3. Whisk mixture constantly until milk begins to steam slightly. Do not bring to a boil. 

  4. Remove from heat and transfer mixture to a glass or small bowl. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes. 

  5. Remove mixture from refrigerator. Insert a handheld milk frother on a medium setting and froth until texture is slightly thinner than whipped cream. 

  6. Add to your favourite fall drink  — it tastes great with chai, iced coffee and even hot chocolate. Garnish with cinnamon to taste. 

Apple spice syrup

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole apple
  • ¾ cup water
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup apple juice
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Slice a whole apple into approximately 2 cm thick slices. 

  2. Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat.

  3. Combine all ingredients in the saucepan. 

  4. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium low and simmer until thick. This will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes. 

  5. Strain syrup into a cup or jar through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth. 

  6. Refrigerate until serving. 

  7. Serve in approximately 2 tbsp servings with coffee, espresso or black tea. 

You’ll be sure to impress your friends with these easy recipes — and save money doing it! 

Copy Editor

Bella is a Copy Editor for volume 114. Email them at bella.pick@westerngazette.ca or find them on Twitter @_bpick

