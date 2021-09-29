As fall rolls around this year, there’s one thing on many people’s minds: pumpkin spice. But pumpkin spice lattes are expensive, and usually require waiting in a long and overcrowded line — the new Apple Crisp Macchiato at Starbucks keeps selling out too.
Instead of splurging on a $7 drink, try these easy recipes to make an infamous topping and an up-and-coming new favourite at home.
Fall-flavoured foam
Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy milk or ‘barista’ grade milk alternative
- 1 tbsp canned pumpkin puree
- 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- ¼ tsp ground ginger
- ⅛ tsp ground cloves
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
Heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat.
Combine all ingredients in the saucepan.
Whisk mixture constantly until milk begins to steam slightly. Do not bring to a boil.
Remove from heat and transfer mixture to a glass or small bowl. Refrigerate for 10 to 15 minutes.
Remove mixture from refrigerator. Insert a handheld milk frother on a medium setting and froth until texture is slightly thinner than whipped cream.
Add to your favourite fall drink — it tastes great with chai, iced coffee and even hot chocolate. Garnish with cinnamon to taste.
Apple spice syrup
Ingredients:
- 1 whole apple
- ¾ cup water
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup apple juice
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- ½ tsp cinnamon
Directions:
Slice a whole apple into approximately 2 cm thick slices.
Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat.
Combine all ingredients in the saucepan.
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium low and simmer until thick. This will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
Strain syrup into a cup or jar through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth.
Refrigerate until serving.
Serve in approximately 2 tbsp servings with coffee, espresso or black tea.
You’ll be sure to impress your friends with these easy recipes — and save money doing it!
