Fake Homecoming partiers could wake up to something worse than a morning-after hangover this year.
Tenants along Broughdale Avenue could wake up, dry-mouthed and sick, to find a life-altering slip of paper stuck to their door — a fine for hosting a “nuisance party,” that could reach $25,000.
In the two weekends since London’s nuisance bylaw was amended, introducing the fines for large gatherings, London has extracted over $13,000 from 12 student-aged renters. That’s just from the minimum fine per tenant, a little over $1,000.
The city has good reason to police extreme partying: Fake Homecoming alone cost police $200,000 last year, sent dozens to the hospital and detoured London’s first responders to a single block.
But the fines, while effective, are too risky for the severity of their punishment.
The bylaw doesn’t mention students. But when the city requests an involuntary donation of $1,130 from a 19-year-old, it is about students — even if the bylaw’s language doesn’t say so.
These fines are dangerous because they are a flashy solution to a real problem. Londoners and the media can use the fines to easily share that some loud millenials are finally learning responsibility. And though Fake Homecoming is the centrepoint of our awful relationship with the city, these fines seem ill-fitted to handle it.
Broughdale renters trying to avoid these fines will need walls and a moat to keep partiers off their property. Distinguishing between willing hosts and a grey area of students who just accept their yard is on Broughdale, and don’t try to remove people, will be difficult and error-prone.
Enforcement will also determine how effective the fines will be.
If London issues the fines as rigorously as the past weekends, covering $200,000 in costs will be a low bar. There are more than 200 houses on Broughdale, let alone tenants, who at one point on Sept. 28 will host the kind of parties the city has already labeled a nuisance. And many parties that day are more severe than those we’ve seen fined already.
That is the morning-after moment: students would be stuck in near-nuclear fallout, with six figures in fines looming over campus.
Or, if the police step back — focusing on crowd control as they did last year — the bylaw could become insignificant. Perhaps the most worrying thing about this policy is how little it must be enforced for London to add a new revenue stream to its budget.
In this case, and anything between it and all-out enforcement, London will prioritize the worst parties but will inevitably find some loud parties easier to fine than others. Addresses scattered around Broughdale will get the $1,130 tickets added to their rent, selected for convenience and made a cautionary tale for partiers of the future.
Fake Homecoming is the exception to every rule. Weekly ragers in the Greek scene, while well worth a solution, are not the city-wide public safety threat that Fake Homecoming is. Fines fit the weekly parties better than the September blockparty because they are isolated.
Fines have so far hit weekly incidents, even though Fake Homecoming is the problem London is trying to fix. They’re being applied as a deterrent, to make headlines and introduce the policy — but they cannot stray too far from the city’s mission to handle Fake Homecoming.
Some of these issues come with any plan to tackle the Fake Homecoming problem. But we shouldn’t view these fines as an extension of the norm. The city has thrown down the gauntlet — and full the weight of a municipality and its police is more than any student rebellion can rebuff.
For decades, the University administration and its student body have led a record of ineffectual action or blatant inaction on this matter. There are exceptions though. Strategies have been implemented: school pride programming by the USC (HOCO on the Hill and Purplefest being the most recent), “alternative programming” by Housing (safe drinking programs, street meat barbecues and others), and the movement of Western's Homecoming into the more academically taxing month of October.
But it’s important to note that these are the exceptions to the norm. Many (but not all) student leaders at Western promote a culture of street partying that permeates into the practices of subsequent classes of Western students. I vividly remember being awoken in the morning by my sophs to take a vodka shot and race off to a pancake kegger on Broughdale for FOCO celebrations. Retail services leverages the ecstasy of FOCO and HOCO (and to a lesser extent St. Patrick’s Day) in order to boost sales at the Bookstore. Faculty and admin treat these events like that annoying uncle that we have to deal with every Thanksgiving and can’t be rid of. I’ve been in examinations and tests on St. Patrick’s Day where 100+ students are decked in green, under the influence of alcohol, and completely unchecked by faculty. There’s a normalization that takes place that’s up to all of us to reverse together.
Editorial positions such as the one taken by the Gazette in this article highlight a stark difference of perspective between undergraduate students, Londoners, and Western administration and faculty. On this subject, many students’ sights are set on a horizon that is four or five years long at best. Long after a student graduates, the city of London and the long-term players at the University are still here. Their outlook extends by decades into the future.
Londoners want to be more than a little university town. And in order to achieve that they need to operate like more than a little university town. On Western’s part - the administration wants to elevate its image and calibre of excellence to the next level. Note that many top universities around the globe do not have this destructive problem, and Western would love to be among them.
Part of this evolution means cleaning up the unsafe and unsightly annual practice that are street parties. We must be honest with ourselves: thousands of students (many under drinking age) wandering about the streets and properties of Broughdale under the influence is a disaster. It’s not tenable.
The City of London undoubtedly values the contribution—cultural and economic—that Western brings. And Western desires a positive working partnership with the city. But I think that some within the Western community have taken advantage of our position in relation to the city and grown complacent. We’ve “boxed” the city into a corner. If you sat on city council, what policies would you implement that haven’t already been tried (and failed)? If you were a Londoner, in what direction would you vote and what policies would you demand of your representative if the students at Western carelessly set fire to over $200 000 taxpayer dollars over the course of one Saturday in September, ever year?
And so, the City of London has implemented a new bylaw giving law enforcement new tools to use as deterrents. We have a handful of recent examples of this bylaw being implementing already. These tickets are “warning shots” of sorts. But the jury is still largely out right now. Anecdotally, these recent tickets and their significant cost have caused several students that I’ve spoken with to reconsider how, or even if, they’ll engage in street partying this time around. Western’s new commitment to academic sanctions for participants of street partying has also caused students to rethink their participation.
We have to steel man an argument that the City of London could make. They could easily accuse the Western community of implementing a set of “dangerous” initiatives that “are a flashy solution to a real problem” - I’ve named a few at the beginning of this essay. And at a cost of $200 000 to London taxpayers, we must be charitable and await to see how police engage the nuances of bylaw enforcement before we accuse the city of adding “a new revenue stream to its budget.” It should be noted that FOCO, HOCO, and St. Patrick’s Day certainly have added to the revenue stream of the University.
The city has notably refrained from ascribing negative motive to our campus community out of charity, desire for partnership, and (yes) self-preservation. I suggest that we would all do well to reflect on the history of this subject, research policies that have been implemented in the past, look at what has worked and what hasn’t, empathize with all community partners, and quantify the harm of the status quo.
If we don’t want to be a meaningful partner in planning solutions to the problem, the least we can do is refrain from levying sharp criticism of parties who are working desperately hard on solving it.
Oh, Gazette. Always just a mouthpiece for popular student interests rather than true leaders of your community. All that bluster about needing moats when a home renter just needs to call the cops when people take over their property and won't leave. That's it. Call enforcement and you won't be fined.
