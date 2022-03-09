Editor's note on the endorsement process:
The Gazette’s editorial board is comprised of the publication’s staff and meets weekly to discuss issues facing student life and develop opinion articles. The editorial board met with each presidential candidate for a 30-minute question-and-answer period on Mar. 8. Candidates were not told the questions beforehand and the meetings were off-the-record.
Following the question-and-answer period, the editorial board discussed the merits of each candidate and their stances on important campaign issues. Twenty-one members of the Gazette’s editorial board then voted for any of the candidates, to not endorse or to abstain from voting. One candidate needed a majority of votes for the Gazette to endorse.
After a year of unprecedented events, the USC needs a strong, well-rounded leader to steer the ship — unfortunately, all four candidates running for USC president this year miss the mark.
But, among the group split between lacklustre and impractical platforms, Ethan Gardner stands as the most well-positioned leader to take the top role.
With a platform that is researched and grounded in reality, Gardner meets the threshold for setting up a viable presidency. To this, he details plans with a clear awareness of who to advocate to and who to work with for issues across the board, which was not as evident from the other candidates.
His platform largely maintains the status quo, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. While not groundbreaking, many of Gardner’s platform points would be achievable during a president’s one-year term. What he lacks in innovation, Gardner makes up for in his empathetic approach and ability to connect with the student body, guided in part by his experience as a leader on the social science soph team.
Gardner also has on-the-ground experience dealing with one of the most pressing issues on campus, as he helped lead one of the soph teams dealing with Orientation Week’s sexual and gender-based violence crisis. He’s a candidate who clearly understands Western’s residences and student life.
Andrew McCann also presented a commendably feasible platform, with notable, refreshing ideas aimed at improving student experience. McCann only lacked some of the finer details of Gardner’s platform to bring him to the forefront.
McCann’s experience in student government through his role as vice-president of finance and administration of the Huron University College Students’ Council establishes him as a viable candidate. His platform related to Greek life is particularly strong, with plans to address what he called “cultural problems” within these groups by reintegrating fraternities and sororities into the USC, rather than continuing to distance them.
But while Gardner and McCann are both pragmatic, if uninspiring leaders, they both stand head and shoulders above their fellow contenders.
Michael Amodeo and Ben Jones are well-intentioned, but ultimately, do not understand the scope or capabilities of the role they’re campaigning for — with both making sweeping promises that a president cannot guarantee.
Their platforms contain many oversights and demonstrate a lack of research and consultation. This is clear in the infeasibility of key platform promises, like decreasing tuition fees.
Jones’ platform points especially would no doubt improve student life if they could be realistically implemented, but the reality is, the USC’s budget is not big enough for his dreams. The only strategy he presented to balance the budget was brought up during the debate, when he proposed cutting concert and entertainment programing — one of the primary ways students engage with the USC.
Amodeo’s platform showed the least awareness of the limits of the presidential office, although he showed a willingness to think outside the box. Some of his ideas are highly questionable, like moving those accused of sexual assault to single-gendered floors, and many were simply infeasible.
Ultimately, none of the candidates meet the mark of what the university needs going into next year — but of the four, Ethan Gardner certainly comes the closest.
This endorsement was written by the Editor-in-Chief, the Coordinating Editor of News and Opinions and the Opinions Editor. It was edited by the Managing Editor and Coordinating Editor of Copy to ensure it accurately reflected the opinion of the editorial board.
Great article but I don’t understand how any candidate could possibly meet the “innovation” standards that this article discusses? No matter who the candidate is, the current situation on campus surrounding SGBV will be “out of their league…” If there are any innovative solutions to this issue, they would have been brought forward already by the many smart people who are among the ranks of decision-makers at Western. The reality is that the situation on campus needs to be fixed by the collective population rather then by the USC president. Of course the USC president has an impact on the population but not one person can be “innovative” enough to fix the entire issue. So why bash the candidates in this article? Why not comment on each candidates ability to influence to the population; I think Gardner has a major influence on the sophing community and Mcann has the same influence on the Greek life community; maybe the best situation is if they were elected as running mates… identify where candidate fall short and how they can be held accountable if they get elected
