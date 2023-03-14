If you need to quickly understand a differential equation or summarize a 40-page reading, using ChatGPT as an educational tool shouldn’t only be permitted, but encouraged.
But using it substantially to complete an essay, exam or other assessment falls into a grey area: it should be considered cheating, but begs the question, why are we being graded on work that can be completed by a robot in the first place?
ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art natural language model that uses artificial intelligence to generate human-like responses based on user inputs and the patterns and biases created from its training data.
Since ChatGPT is so new, there is no established procedure in dealing with the academic advantages that can come with using it. According to Western professor and chief digital information officer Mark Daley, utilizing ChatGPT on assessments technically isn’t cheating.
However, it should be.
Forgetting about technicalities, attaining a degree is supposed to be academically challenging and merited based on your own work. Using ChatGPT on assessments it wasn’t designed to be used on circumvents these goals.
Imagine if your future doctor, engineer, lawyer or teacher relied on ChatGPT throughout their academic career to pass exams designed to be taken without its use. Suddenly, the seemingly trivial act of utilizing ChatGPT to lessen the burden of your academic responsibilities takes a whole new meaning.
Academic dishonesty undermines the integrity of the education system and the value of attaining a degree, in part because it allows individuals who are more willing to break the rules to have an unfair advantage.
ChatGPT itself is iffy on whether its use violates the principle of academic integrity of its use.
When prompted, the AI said that “using ChatGPT to substantially complete a school assignment can be considered a violation of the principle of academic integrity if the student does not acknowledge the use of the AI tool in their work. Academic integrity requires students to be honest and responsible in their academic pursuits, and to properly attribute any outside sources used in their work. Failing to do so could be seen as plagiarism and misrepresentation of one's own abilities, which undermines the value and credibility of academic achievement. However, using ChatGPT as a tool for research and inspiration, while properly citing any relevant information, could be seen as a legitimate way to enhance one's understanding and skills.”
Relying on ChatGPT without professor permission to substantially help with your academic career fits the definition of cheating.
However, it doesn’t make sense to ban the use of a new revolutionary technology that can improve student performance beyond the classroom. Instead, universities should be designing assessments that harness ChatGPT’s power.
The onus is on instructors and institutions to strive for educational reform — creating assessments that require the type of critical thinking that ChatGPT can’t provide — rather than on the students. After all, if attaining a degree today can be done by a mere robot and requires the simple regurgitation of pre-existing works, then this suggests underlying issues with the education system.
Technologies such as ChatGPT will continue to integrate into the ever-evolving world. Instead of penalizing students for using innovative resources, the education system should implement these technologies as part of the learning process. This change will help the education system better reflect how students will be asked to apply their learning into the real-world, where they will be able to use technology like ChatGPT.
Only then can students receive the education they deserve and the knowledge they need to succeed in the future.
Your move, Western.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest