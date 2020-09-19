After the recent up-tick in community coronavirus cases, it's clear Western students need to be reminded of health and safety regulations. But the Middlesex-London Health Unit is going about it the wrong way.
The MLHU began posting a series of public service announcements on their social media earlier this month, attempting to deter students from large-scale social activities. The PSAs a picture drawn in a child-like manner, with simple messaging and stick figures.
We know this is complicated, so we asked the summer intern to help us out.Parties = higher risk of #COVID19Please retweet/share with anyone you know who needs a reminder. Thank you! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/i4rah5nV2N— MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) September 4, 2020
The posts are being shared on social media — even among Western students — but not for the right reasons.
By speaking down to students who already know the implications of social gatherings, the health unit’s message is getting lost in the condescending tone of the illustrations. Telling an 18-year-old who just moved out of their parents' house to “party smart” is never going to work — and neither is telling them not to party at all.
The beginning of September saw relatively low case numbers in the city, and it’s likely many Western students didn’t see COVID-19 as a true threat. For a lot of young people, COVID-19 is something that impacts the sick and elderly and people well outside their social circle.
It’s the MLHU’s job to engage students in an informative and numbers-first manner to illustrate how the virus is still a threat in our community — and that it can and will impact them if it gets worse.
Instead of taking a paternalistic tone of telling students to turn down the music, the MLHU should be stressing the risk that carries over — especially for at-risk populations outside of a student’s bubble. Simply telling students not to go to parties will do very little in the long run if they don’t understand the communal impact their decisions are making.
It’s true that the MLHU cannot give students the bare minimum “wash your hands and play a role in saving your neighbours” bit — most 18 to 24-year-olds are desensitized to it now. While these PSAs are novel and attention grabbing, they fail to connect with students and address the actual problems our community is facing.
The health unit's messaging needs to inspire conversation, but also not be targeted towards kindergarteners.
A balance between emotion and information is required to effectively engage students and push a message that reverses the rising cases in — belittling the population they're trying to reach out to isn't helping anyone.
