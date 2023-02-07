When you go to vote for USC president this week, you should also vote to add myVirtualDoctor to our PurpleCare health insurance coverage.
MyVirtualDoctor is a telehealth service that offers round-the-clock virtual access to consultations with health care professionals, including nurse practitioners and physicians. It was added to the University Students’ Council PurpleCare insurance plan during the pandemic. This election, students will vote on whether to make its addition permanent at a cost of $44.07, with students able to opt out of the service separately from PurpleCare.
MyVirtualDoctor was initially referred to as "myVirtualCare" in council meetings and the original USC referendum question — the USC said on Tuesday this was an error and the program is called myVirtualDoctor.
Given it can be opted out of and rates can only be raised by a maximum of seven per cent a year, myVirtualDoctor is an option that should be offered to students given its ability to mitigate issues of long wait times at primary care centres.
Across the province, we are seeing long wait times at emergency departments, family practices and student health and wellness at Western University. This is a wide-reaching issue with no easy solution — but myVirtualDoctor can put a band-aid on it for those in need.
MyVirtualDoctor offers an additional benefit to the university student population — remote care. Many students are living away from home and on their own. If your family doctor is in a different city — or country — and doesn’t offer virtual care services, having access to myVirtualDoctor seems like a good alternative to a walk-in clinic with a long line.
On top of this, myVirtualDoctor offers services in 30 different languages, so it will help international students who may face a language barrier in accessing care.
With that said, while myVirtualDoctor will likely benefit a lot of students, it’s true many who don’t plan on using it still won’t opt out. Even right now, there are many students who pay for PurpleCare without realizing they can opt out of it, or who forget to opt out before the deadline.
Ultimately, while the USC certainly should provide more messaging around opting out for PurpleCare, it’s students’ responsibility to opt out if they want to.
When you’re sick, you don’t want to leave the house — and you especially don’t want to wait in a long line at a walk-in or emergency department. And when you call your family doctor, you want to get an appointment within a few days, not weeks. If Western students can choose to avoid these issues, they should have the option.
Vote yes to adding myVirtualDoctor on the referendum — even if you personally plan on opting out, it provides a significant benefit for those who won’t.
Update (Feb. 7 2023, 11:21 a.m.): This article has been updated to include that referendum has question has changed to reflect the program is called myVirtualDoctor
