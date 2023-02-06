Editor's note on the endorsement process:
Twenty-four members of the Gazette’s editorial board met with each presidential candidate for a 30-minute Q-and-A period on Feb. 3. Candidates were not told the questions beforehand. Following the Q-and-A, the editorial board discussed the merits of each candidate’s campaigns and then voted for either candidate, to not endorse or to abstain from voting. One candidate needed a majority of votes for the Gazette to endorse.
Both USC presidential candidates this year would do a good job in the top role. However, one candidate takes that bar and raises it.
With the experience, know-how and vision to go above and beyond, Nika Bajaj would be an excellent leader for the University Students’ Council.
In a unanimous vote, the Gazette’s editorial board endorsed Bajaj because we believe she demonstrates a clear understanding of how to bring both her action and advocacy-based goals into reality.
Simply put, she’ll get shit done.
The fact that Bajaj has been involved in USC since first year is an asset and should not be weaponized against her. In fact, it’s her main advantage.
Since the USC president’s term is only one year, having a fast learning curve is essential. Bajaj’s experience gives her the ability to get in office and start instituting change in the USC on day one.
There is a difference between being experienced and being stuck in the “USC bubble” — which Bajaj is not. Her campaign has a diversity of well-researched platform points — from making OWeek more accessible to outreach opportunities in the London bar scene — showing that she’s able to represent far more than just the Social Science and sophing communities.
Her opponent, Sunday Ajak, has run a strong campaign and would make a good president. He brings fresh ideas, particularly to improve student experience, and has the admirable ability to bring together students from across many Western University and affiliate communities.
Although Ajak made his values clear, his action items are underdeveloped and show a lack of understanding of who to go to and where to get the funds from to turn his ideas into reality. Ajak continues to look to students to tell him what type of president he should be, but it’s concerning that he doesn’t already have a stable vision for what that is. While he could learn all of this on the job, there is another candidate that wouldn’t need to.
As has been the case when good candidates have run against each other in the past, there are few notable platform points Ajak offers that Bajaj doesn’t, with more well-backed research behind her.
It is rare to have a presidential election where every candidate on the ballot would do the job well — in another year, both Bajaj and Ajak would have wiped out the competition. But Bajaj’s strategic vision for the future, pragmatic approach and ability to implement set her apart.
This endorsement was written by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinions Editors. It was edited by the Managing Editor and Copy Editor to ensure it accurately reflected the opinion of the editorial board.
