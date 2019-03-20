Download an app, sign up for free, and in just a few swipes, you’ll find someone willing to pay your tuition. That might sound unbelievable, but it’s the dream Seeking Arrangement is trying to sell.
Seeking Arrangement connects sugar babies with sugar mommies or daddies — financially established individuals who trade money and gifts for companionship. In the past few years, the app has started marketing itself specifically toward students, offering free premium membership to those who sign up as sugar babies. They call this program Sugar Baby University, stating that student sugar babies can get a head start by getting help “paying for other university-related costs, such as books and housing.”
Over the past year, Western University has gone from the school with the fifth most sign-ups to the 17th. But while our numbers seem to be declining, university sugar babies are becoming more common across the country: the number of student sugar babies on Seeking Arrangement across Canada has risen by 44 per cent since last year. According to the site, students receive an average monthly allowance of $2,925 among other benefits.
It’s understandable that students are turning to Seeking Arrangement when trying to evade looming debt and ease the strain on their wallets. An app that markets itself toward broke students is enticing. So if a student feels comfortable meeting with sugar daddies and mommies, then all the power to them: an agreement between consenting adults should never be an issue. That being said, there are still some concerns that accompany signing up for a site like this.
Seeking Arrangement mentions all of the potential benefits of signing up as a sugar baby, but none of the potential risks. The reality is that a mutually beneficial agreement between sugar babies and sugar parents can present a dangerous power dynamic. If a vulnerable student becomes financially dependent on someone, it may become hard to leave the relationship even if they want to. Beyond that, manipulation can become an issue if finances are involved.
These are, of course, possibilities in any relationship between adults, but the power dynamic that exists between sugar babies and the people paying their tuition could be especially dangerous. As a site marketing itself toward vulnerable students, Seeking Arrangement has a responsibility to make sure those students are safe. At the very least, it should have a section about consent and safety, which could outline red flags for sugar babies to look out for, as well as resources to turn to in unsafe or uncomfortable situations.
The benefits of becoming a sugar baby are appealing. For financially strained students, websites like Seeking Arrangement seem like a clear solution to empty wallets and bank accounts. But the website also raises safety concerns for vulnerable students. While a sugar baby relationship comes with benefits, it also comes with potential risks — students should be made aware of those before they sign up.
What's sad is those that endorse feminism and participate in or endorse this. From any lens it's antithetical to feminism. You want to be respected and not sexualized. Yet you take participate in a dynamic that is predicated solely on your sexual value and wouldn't have this opportunity if you weren't attractive. But if you're treated that way in any other aspect of life it's all of the other person and a sin. That's wanting your cake and eating it too. Then there's the "empowerment" myth. You're enabling older men who want to have access to fungible younger women as sex objects, as commodities (outcry against thin ideal and magazine covers is an outcry against such commodification, right?). Who want to take away the agency of women by making them gratify men's needs, and hold power over them by paying their bills and being their only access to "the finer things." Good job strengthening the patriarchy you support smashing. You can't be a feminist or hold feminist beliefs and be a sugar baby. Full stop. Period.
Additionally, there's the exploitation angle. Some of these men probably have mental illnesses. They're depressed, not all there otherwise, sex addicted, whatever. But as long as you're getting money out of it it's cool to enable it, right? Nah, that's being a crappy person. Then you want to manipulate someone's feelings and manipulate or pervert the romance process, but expect a guy to trust that you're done with the manipulation when you decide you want to settle down. That's pretty privileged. Also, all of you will (rightly) condemn the Harvey Weinstein's of the world. But how is it surprising that some men don't understand that you can't buy sex or that women won't use sex to get power or advancement when sugar babies exist and are supported by feminists even? Too many third-wave feminists are an embarrassment.
yeah - generously this is basic escorting - not quite so generously - it is simply prostitution
Since the results are split 50/50 right now I'm gonna assume most of the "yes" faction doesn't realize they'd have to take copious amounts of old man dick as part of this arrangement. You think they're just gonna pay out the ass for your "banging" personality?
