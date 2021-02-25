This year’s USC election had the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade, a feat made even greater by the fact that all campaigns were run completely online — or was it really that surprising?
Just over 28 per cent of students showed up to cast their ballot, a 30 per cent increase from last year. The big take away? Having a social media campaign matters, perhaps even more than meeting voters in-person.
Online campaigns made USC elections more accessible than ever. Western students were bombarded with aggressive campaigns on social media sites like Instagram or Reddit — and while some may call it annoying, it can’t be denied it grabbed students' attention.
Through seemingly non-stop posts accompanied by smart graphics and Reddit ask-me-anythings, students from all areas of campus life were exposed to candidates and their ideas in a way they never have been before.
And it turns out, when candidates aren’t loitering in the University Community Centre atrium, they can actually get students beyond their friends and campaign team to care about their vote.
There were other factors at play this election. All three presidential candidates ran uniquely impressive campaigns and, with the stay-at-home order in place, most students had nothing better to do than scroll through social media, where they inevitably stumbled across a campaign TikTok or Instagram Live Q&A.
This isn’t the first year online campaigns have lead to gains. Matt Reesor, the USC’s current president, was one of the first candidates to make popular TikToks dancing and a social media video spoofing an Old Spice commercial — even when campaigning was mostly run in-person.
Online campaign materials target a different, more diverse audience of students and, more importantly, reach beyond the bubble of student politics to get the campus community involved.
Of course, there are downsides to these aggressive digital campaigns, the main one being, like large-scale political elections, students can get trapped in the algorithm and echo chamber of social media.
A student whose friend group is mostly voting for one candidate will likely only see content from that candidate as their friends repost it, missing other candidates' campaigns that might appeal to them more.
Regardless of the impacts — both positive and negative — students better get used to aggressive online campaigns: they’re effective and likely here to stay.
