While fall Reading Week is a much needed break from the chaos of school, it’s clear it doesn't really help students catch up on school work or properly relax.
Unlike many other universities, which have their reading weeks over Thanksgiving, Western has their Reading Week around the beginning of November.
Western’s Senate made the change in spring 2019, when they voted the 2019-20 academic year would have its fall reading week on the third Monday after Thanksgiving. Because of this policy, reading week does not coincide with the academic calendar, which means reading week can be a slightly different date from year to year.
Before this change, Western’s fall reading week also fell on the week of Thanksgiving
While reading week is a time for students to rest and study, having it in November does little to really provide students with a fair chance to catch up on schoolwork.
For many students, October is the busiest month of the first semester. Along with midterms, students often have to deal with major assignments. Having a full week off during such a busy month gives students time to catch up when at their most stressed.
Because Western’s reading week falls several weeks after other universities, students also aren't able to spend time with friends from other universities, giving them less of an opportunity to destress.
While some may argue not having hometown friends around as distractions means students can spend with family or get ahead on schoolwork, this doesn’t mean much when there isn’t much school work to focus on and the opportunity to even travel home is narrowed.
Having Reading Week in November means students who may live far away from London or even out of province, as they are only able to travel on major holidays, like Christmas.
It’s true many students who live near London enjoy being able to go home nearly every month of first semester and having two separate breaks might make students feel they have more time to decompress. But ultimately, students are better off with a normal Reading Week in October.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest