I recognize that I have a different experience of this pandemic than many of my peers. For almost two years I worked as part of a COVID-19 response team at a children’s hospital. For a period of time, I was deployed to the ICU to assist as we began to take on adult COVID-19 patients. In my role working with patients’ family members, I regularly heard about their fears and anxieties, and saw their pain and loss. I witnessed people from infancy to middle age infected with COVID-19 and on life support. I never directly saw anyone pass away; instead I saw beds occupied one day and empty the next.
It's because of this experience that last Monday evening, as I was walking to class, I was distressed to see the email from the university announcing the revocation of Western’s in-classroom mask mandate, effective immediately.
For people with vulnerable family members, those who are at an elevated risk, or those who are simply COVID-conscious, there is simply no longer a safe space to learn and study on campus. Yes, the mandate only applied to classrooms, but sitting beside someone who’s sick with COVID-19 and unmasked for a three-hour lecture is much riskier than walking by them in a hallway. Classrooms, arguably the most important and unavoidable spaces on campus, are no longer safe for everyone.
The university still advises that one miss class if sick. However, absences due to illness are increasingly difficult due to the disallowing of self-reported absences, the difficulty seeing a doctor for a note and the fact that students often must pay out-of-pocket for sick notes from care providers. For some, it may be easier to go to that midterm with a cold than it is to stay home.
Furthermore, in November, Western dropped all vaccine requirements. Data as of January 29, 2023, reveals that only nine percent of people aged 18-29 have completed their primary vaccine series or received a booster dose in the past six months. All this in the face of vaccine immunity that wanes over time and new COVID-19 variants.
While the profile of the average Western student may not be one particularly at risk of negative outcomes if they contract COVID-19, it is worth noting that early data shows long-term risks increase with each COVID-19 infection, and reinfection is very possible.
Most students may not be especially at risk of poor outcomes if contracting COVID-19, but what about those who are? Your roommates? Your parents? Your grandparents? You could have COVID–19 and not have any symptoms. By wearing a mask, you can break a chain of infection that could otherwise hurt someone. Western has 38,000 students; chances are there are people on campus who are undergoing chemotherapy or may for other reasons have a weakened immune system. Those people now have to choose between going to class and keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. Many students are set to reunite with their families over reading week. Bad timing.
Recently, I’ve heard people, including one nursing professor, refer to the pandemic in the past tense. Last week, 188 Canadians died of COVID-19. They join the 50,863 Canadians who have passed so far. In fact, more people died from COVID-19 in Canada in 2022 than in 2020. We may be done with COVID-19, but COVID-19 certainly isn’t done with us.
I would encourage faculties like the school of nursing, who send their students to the bedside of ill and vulnerable people, to explore mandating masks in their class. You have a responsibility to the London community and the patients your students work with.
I would call on Western to release its carefully considered analysis showing how lifting this mandate does not threaten student safety. As I’m sure no such analysis exists, I ask those who made this decision to think about the people you’re putting at risk. The WHO still recommends masking in crowded spaces, regardless of the local epidemiological situation. With no mandated masks or vaccines, Western has abandoned two of some of the most effective methods we have to fight COVID-19 and disregarded the science.
At the beginning of the school year, I was proud of Western’s leadership in being one of the few Ontario universities maintaining a mask mandate and vaccine requirement. That makes this recent capitulation to public pressure and non-scientific sentimentality so especially disappointing.
— Elliot Hegel, second-year nursing student
