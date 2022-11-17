I am a first-year PhD student at Western University and that means two things: I may not know Western much, and I know my way through academic institutions well. Knowing this and seeing the working conditions of faculty, I believe a strike is imperative in order for any possibility of real change happening.
In my specific case, I attended four different universities before Western, one inside Canada and three in my native country. I feel that vast experience brings one a fair amount of insight and a strong frame of reference. This letter was written on Monday evening, when I just received an email from the university about the possibility of a strike by the faculty that said “we know this possibility will be stressful.” It is not stressful to me — it’s heart-warming.
Since my first day at Western, I noticed a very big flaw in the management of the university. People who know me can attest I have mentioned the university being understaffed, the departments and offices being disorganized and the money being accumulated and not spent where it should as some of the main managerial flaws of this institution. As you know, these are the same arguments UWOFA is making, so I haven’t been necessarily wrong about the big management shortcomings of Western.
As I was writing this, the negotiations were still in progress, and I am not inclined to change the content much, since whether the strike had happened or was averted, my point remains viable. Western needs this strike!
Now that the faculty reached an agreement, it means the same managerial system has successfully retained its position as one that can lead the university — even in such critical moments. In the short term, students are happy as their academic plans will not be disturbed and faculty satisfied as their expectations are fulfilled.
It seems perfect, however, as someone who has a master’s in human resource management, I know the retention of the managerial system means the same wrong decisions and mismanagement will continue in the long term.
Therefore, in the long run, avoiding a strike is harming both students and faculty, and I can assure you the next crisis would be much worse. If the strike has happened now (and since the agreement was “tentative”, I am still hopeful), it will work like a slap in the face of the current dysfunctional system. It will draw the attention of the senate (who are less involved at the moment as far as I know) as well as the governors, the public, the families of the students and many others. It will eventually force the university to change its path.
It is important to see the big picture from an eagle eye — the strike must happen. I don’t think it should last for long, but this unsatisfactory managerial system must face the consequences of its wrong decisions. The shock and severity of a strike is necessary for our beloved university to rise from the ashes of incompetence and head towards its full potential, which will automatically uplift us as students as well.
- Sohrab Mosahebi
