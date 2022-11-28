The University Drive bridge over the Thames River — or Deshkan Ziibi — was constructed by Western and opened to traffic nearly 100 years ago, in the fall of 1923. Now that the bridge has reached the end of its service lifespan, the university is exploring options for how to maintain or replace it. Student voices are really important for the ongoing consultation about the future of the bridge, which will have major impacts on Western University’s approach to climate change mitigation, safety of pedestrians and cyclists and our relationship with the river.
According to a previous traffic study, it is estimated that around 3,000 cars use the University Drive bridge on a typical day, with much of that representing “through” traffic not destined for the campus itself despite available alternate routes. Continuing to allow personal vehicle access to campus through the University Drive bridge, although convenient and important for accessibility in certain cases, will also pose many problems for the campus community. The roads and intersections on opposite sides of the bridge are locations of numerous historic vehicle collisions — for example, in 2015, in 2018, in 2022 — and close calls with pedestrians and cyclists, particularly when drivers ignore signs and illegally pass cyclists.
Furthermore, excessive use of personal vehicles is one of the leading contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in London and significantly elevates Scope 3 emissions on Western’s campus – indirect emissions created by campus users but not by the University itself.
In 2022, Times Higher Education ranked Western as the most sustainable university in Canada. Western indeed has made significant strides to reduce emissions on campus, among its breadth of environment and sustainability-focused initiatives that have gained momentum over the last few years.
As part of an ongoing Environmental Assessment, from Nov. 15 to 30, 2022, the university and consultants hired to work on the University Drive bridge are collecting public feedback. An Environmental Assessment is a process to identify, predict and evaluate the potential environmental impacts of a proposed project. This consultation is legally required and the planners will take the public’s comments into consideration moving forward. You can find slides providing an overview of the project here.
We are currently in the second of five stages of the Environmental Assessment leading up to implementation. The planners are looking into possible alternative solutions for the bridge, including options that may limit certain types of vehicle traffic from using the new bridge.
Designing the new University Drive bridge in a way that promotes use of active transportation and public transit, discourages use of personal vehicles and improves public safety is consistent with Western’s Strategic Plan, Open Space Strategy and the campus community’s interests.
We believe the impacts to the environment and needs of community members should be taken into account. It is up to students to join the conversation.
— Society of Graduate Students Sustainability Committee
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest