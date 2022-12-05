The Western Student Recreation Centre has been a landmark building on this campus since its construction in 2009. This multi-purpose facility caters to a variety of fitness and wellness interests such as swimming, yoga, weight lifting and more.
Despite the wide variety of services this building provides to the Western and London community, it is rapidly becoming unfit to serve the growing number of students being admitted to Western each year. The issue presents itself very clearly — the free-weight and cardio sections of this facility are constantly overcrowded at all times of the day.
For many Mustangs, this constant overcrowding causes a harmful ripple effect. Experienced gym-goers are having far less productive workouts as seemingly all machines are taken, and all free weights are occupied. Not only this, it deters new individuals who are looking to integrate fitness into their lives from this environment completely as the large number of people in such a small space creates a very intimidating environment.
Many students, myself included, find it extremely demotivating to make time in our busy days to go to the gym, just to be greeted by a jam-packed space with no available machines to work with.
To properly serve Western students, I call upon the Western administration to implement the following short-term adjustments to the operations of the Rec Centre, effective immediately:
Reintroduce the booking system used for the gym during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the most important step towards a more reliable environment to work out in. Reimplementing the booking system would allow students to have peace of mind knowing they are guaranteed a workout that is productive, efficient and not in an overcrowded environment. It would also allow students to arrange their day around a guaranteed workout.
Extend facility hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every weekday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. This allows for more students to use the facilities throughout the day. This would also allow for more slots to be made available on the online booking system and solve the potential problem of students not being able to book slots.
Reopen the varsity gym in TD Stadium for all varsity athletes to use, leaving the Rec Centre for the use of the remaining students.
In the long term, it is clear that Western needs another larger facility to service the needs of Western students. I recommend the seasonal transformation of one of the two Health Science fields into a fitness centre during the winter months (December to March). This seasonal fitness centre would be made possible by putting a bubble over the field, adding turf and a weight room in this space.
This new, exciting and innovative fitness centre will solve the issue of overcrowding in the Rec Centre and will undoubtedly encourage more individuals to integrate fitness into their lives than ever before. Not only would this bubble allow for more space for fitness, but it would also act as a vehicle for new types of fitness like CrossFit and all year-round intramural sports to be available to Western students. This idea is cost-effective for Western, feasible, but above all else, it would be extremely beneficial for the health of Western students.
As the number of new students admitted to Western on an annual basis continues to increase rapidly, this problem of limited space for proper and productive physical activity worsens at the same rapid pace. Simply put, this problem is only going to get worse, leaving more students unfit and unhealthy than ever before.
I encourage the Western administration to take a close look at how they can work in partnership with their students to improve the space we all share. Moreover, I would like to see Western administration be a part of a change that could greatly improve the health of all current and future Mustangs.
—Lauren Cornell, second-year media, information and technoculture student
