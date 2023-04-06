Western has approximately 3,000 Jewish students on campus, and for students who strictly follow Jewish dietary laws, there are very limited food options on campus that meet their needs.
That is a problem.
Western has a lack of kosher food options on campus, which has been a significant concern for its Jewish community. Judaism has rigorous dietary rules that require specific food preparation practices, the complete separation of milk and meat, and a ban on pork and most seafood. Adherence to Kashrut dietary rules is considered a religious obligation for many Jewish people worldwide.
According to Chabad.org, all kosher food must be made in a kosher kitchen that follows all of these rules to a T and is certified by a reliable rabbi or an agency specifically dedicated to Kashrut supervision.
Western has previously purchased food from an external kosher kitchen to provide for specific events. This practice is one that Western should consider pursuing year-round, including in residences.
It is crucial for the university to take steps to ensure that kosher food is accessible to its students. It can make life much more convenient for observant Jewish students.
Providing kosher food options on campus is also a matter of inclusivity. According to data from Western Hillel, the largest Jewish student organization on campus, there are currently about 3,000 Jewish students at Western, which is one of the largest Jewish student communities at any Canadian university. While not all of these students keep kosher, the university should make strides to make Western a more inclusive space for those who are.
As a modern university, Western should strive to make all students feel respected, regardless of their ethnic or religious background. By introducing more food options that meet different religious requirements, the university can demonstrate its commitment to creating an accepting and multicultural environment that embraces diversity while boosting mutual understanding and respect among its diverse student population.
Many North American universities have already advanced in offering faith-based food options on campus. Stanford University, Boston University, and the University of Guelph are the precedents of the successful implementation of these food options. Some of them have certified kosher and halal food stations at several on-campus dining locations, and some of them even have separate kosher and halal cafeterias. In addition, Western itself has halal food options for Muslim students, but not kosher ones. This shows that offering faith-based food options is feasible.
The USC recently developed and passed a motion to advocate Western Hospitality Services to increase kosher options on campus. This is a step in the right direction. Whether you belong to the Jewish student community or not, ensuring all students have available nutrition options on campus should be a priority in improving inclusivity and student experience at Western. By coming together, we can make our campus a more convenient and welcoming environment for everyone in our community.
— Hector Chen
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest