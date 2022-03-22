Every professor at Western University has some sort of post-secondary education. They’ve been through it, too, so why aren't they more accommodating?
Sure, no one wants to be chasing students down to get things handed in. We are all adults, we should have better time management skills, but sometimes life gets in the way. If anyone should know, it's professors who’ve been in the game for longer than we have.
I'm five assignments deep with one more to go. The stress of the week is really starting to have effects on my mind, body and soul. And to make things worse, I'm on the second day of my period. It’s considered socially inappropriate to tell this to my professor, especially over an email, so I don't. He’s a cisgender man so he wouldn't understand anyway. Instead, I tell him I'm under the weather — an understatement for sure, but an appeal to his humanity nonetheless. I explain to him my situation asking for a short extension and, to my delight, he responds swiftly.
Rejected. “I can’t grant an exception because I would have to offer the same benefit to everyone in the class.” I’m not in competition with my peers and, thankfully, up until this point, hadn't heard this sad excuse since high school — when my presence was not only mandatory, but free.
I pay to attend Western to get an education, not burnout. For an institution that pushes mental health awareness, professors should be able to recognize student stress and accommodate it.
In his email, my professor encourages me to submit a Self Reported Absence. Luckily, this is an option for me, but should it be? Students have a limit of two SRAs throughout the year. That's two, 48-hour get out of jail free cards.
While the intention is to ease student stress, SRAs pigeonhole us more. Rather than the human discretion needed in difficult times, the university has mechanized empathy. Now, I cross my fingers and hope to only have two extenuating circumstances in eight months. With two midterm seasons and two finals weeks, where professors pile on work without considering other due dates, something is not adding up.
Students are back on campus and while this may seem like a typical year on the surface, we’re still feeling the effects of the pandemic.
The SRA Frequently Asked Questions page explains, “Academic Consideration is intended to deal with extenuating circumstances. If students plan to use the SRA to deal with their regular workload, rather than practising appropriate time-management, they will be unable to rely on it should something unexpected occur.”
The reality is, the world we live in now is in a constant state of extenuating circumstances.
During the 2020-21 school year, students were offered two additional SRAs, four total. While this was arguably successful, it is not the answer moving forward. Professors need to have better relationships with their students, not rely on pushing them to use SRAs.
At this point, I'm in the final semester of my undergraduate career. I am a competent student by institutional standards and I have confidence I will successfully finish the semester. What I don't have confidence in is a future of automated compassion.
Western should get rid of SRAs and demand their staff be more considerate to the student experience — it's not like professors hand assignments back on time anyway!
– Renée Deer, fourth-year Media, Information and Technoculture student
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest