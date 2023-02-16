For those that know me, it should come as no surprise that I am quite proud of the title, Woman in Science. This term has been operationalized as a buzzword as of late, often accompanied by graphics of women wearing lab coats with their hair beautifully curled — totally breaking lab protocol, by the way. Nevertheless, the label does carry a great deal of meaning to me.
I’ve often wondered why I admire this label so much, despite it being a subject area in
school I was passionate about — as I grow older, I believe it’s because of what it represents. To me, it means confidently walking into spaces originally not designed for you. It means channelling logic, focus and tenacity towards solving a problem and changing our world for the better. All these things and more are what being a scientist means to me.
Having said this, there are some unfortunate side effects which come with this label. As a woman in science walks by, often whisperings of “intimidating,” “cold,” “unfeeling,” “aggressive” follow her. These are not always spoken out loud, though are often insinuated in every “are you sure you can do this?”
I have long grown accustomed to hearing that language spoken in my vicinity, though it never fails to anger me for those women around me who justifiably take these words to heart.
Therefore, following this International Women in Science Day, I am imploring each woman reading this to catch these labels as they’re thrown, and to wear them as badges of honour. For every “aggressive” comment you make, ensure you speak five more “assertive” things. And, for each time you take up too much space at the table, be sure you bring two extra chairs next time to make room for the women coming beside you.
I also encourage you to not get bogged down by the title “woman” in science, as though your contribution requires qualifying as being “pretty good for a girl.” Though I take pride in being a woman in science, I aim to be the best person in the room — representation is important, but only so far as it goes to empower, not restrict.
Above all else, become involved in this community — become involved in academic policy, research and peer support, as this is the only way to ensure these stereotypes exit the scientific community once and for all.
Continue having your perspective heard in scientific journals, at conferences and at lab meetings — these are all more than accomplishments to hang on the wall, but represent what was made possible by generations of women before you.
Join me in continuing to be loud, boisterous and sharp-witted as we move our way onwards and upwards into the world of science.
It is the greatest privilege of my life to have met the brave, confident women I have in this field. To Elissa, Megan, Sarah, Allison, Sravz, Lori and Anya — and countless more I’ve met along the way and the ones I’ll meet in the future — I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.
- Madison Dusick, vice-president academic for the Science Students’ Council
