It’s always interesting watching new terms pop up in modern popular culture. New linguistic phrases take hold so rapidly with younger generations, especially with such wide access to social media platforms. As individuals adapt to changes in popular culture, our campus community grows with the changes. It's like we’re all using the same language all the time.
With that though, I’ve begun to notice that certain phrases are often … overused. And maybe I’m just prone to being annoyed, but I personally would love it if these terms fell out of public linguistic style. Or at least some people’s dialogue options.
The newest addition to this ongoing linguistic trend is “rizz,” a term coined by a Black internet personality by the name of Kai Cenat. It’s assumed to be a shortened form of charisma and refers to someone’s ability to flirt or whatever. As a term itself? I personally don’t like it.
I tend not to like nouveau romantic terms like this on their own (the term situationship is a whole other thing I won’t get started on), and maybe if it was just among the niche Black YouTube community it originated in, I’d get to remain blissfully ignorant of its existence.
It could very well be a me thing, maybe I’m just a hater. But as a Black person, it is especially annoying to watch people take terms made by Black people and run them into the ground. It happens all the time with African American Vernacular English whereby words and phrases that originated in Black communities like “slay”, “sis”, “period” and “spill the tea,” are used by white people and others until they become regular parts of modern dialogue in the most annoying ways possible.
But tell me why I’m hearing the word three separate times on the way to my statistics class? Why am I hearing “oh wow, I didn’t know he had rizz like that” from the most preppy girls I know? It almost doesn’t make sense for me to gatekeep a term I myself don’t even use, but like, come on. Can we stop taking terms from the Black community and overusing them until they are irredeemably annoying?
And I know a common argument against this is, “that’s just how language works! Something gets popular and people start saying it more!” My first rebuttal point — shut up. But secondly, when words like this get popular, or more accurately, get gentrified by other communities, the original word loses its meaning!
And even worse, the phrases lose their associations with such communities. I’ve met people on campus who do not have any Black people in their social circles who have “slay” as part of their vocabulary.
The expansion of the internet has been a major player in the appropriation of terms from the Black community. Whereby a white (or otherwise non-Black but … typically white) creator will copy some concept, word, phrase, dance or legitimately anything from a Black creator, get viral off of it, and end up spreading a different version of an originally Black concept.
When it comes to Black terms specifically, the origin of the terms is lost in the internet pipeline to popularity. With no proper association of the term with the Black community, the commodification of these terms by other groups into something of “popular Gen Z culture” just becomes irritating.
It’s a difficult system to fight, and certainly one I don’t see myself winning against. But I personally would love it if people were more aware of where terms came from before they use and subsequently ruin them for me. Or just, like, stop saying rizz, it’s really annoying.
Maybe I’ll get over it. Lord knows we’ve had to deal with every white woman and her mom saying “slay” these days. Anyway, happy Black History Month!
- Emmanuel Akanbi, third-year medical science student
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest