As mental health becomes a more prominent topic, its presence has increased on university campuses. However, this support remains limited and doesn't encompass the full scope of students' needs. As someone who is involved in mental health on campus, I have seen firsthand the struggles students can face to figure out how they can be best supported.
Whether it can take weeks to receive an individual counselling appointment through Western health services, or finding out that this service is only covered for three sessions, we are lacking in the areas that we need the most.
It is easier to receive crisis counselling, but no one should feel like they have to be dealing with a mental health emergency before they can get help. We shouldn’t have to get to the point where we’re in crisis to access immediate help. We must demand a higher level of support from our community.
If you are in a faculty that is greatly separated from the overall population of Western — including but not limited to Education, Law, Medicine or Ivey — it may feel even harder to get connected with the right people. To be redirected from an academic advisor to mental health support faculty to individual counselling can be such a draining process. This may add to the already existing stress before you even receive the necessary help.
If you are experiencing a depression or increased anxiety state, these minimal tasks can feel overwhelming. Even once you are connected, it can be difficult to talk to someone who doesn't share the same experience as you.
In 2021, Western received $500,000 to go towards the expansion of counselling services and programming. Yet as discussed through feedback and roundtables, students I have heard in conversations and in discussions at roundtables still face these issues and find it difficult to get the specialized support they need.
Students feel more comfortable asking for the help they need when they have confidence that the individuals they are asking truly understand their perspective. Having a more in-depth unspecialized understanding of the issues that the students face cannot only help them to manage their struggles but succeed academically.
Hiring more counsellors who share the same lived experience as students is an effective way to overcome these issues.
This issue impacts all Western students. But the group that needs the most support navigating our mental health supports is international students — especially when services are offered in languages different from their native ones. Although there are measures in place such as Orientation Week where students can be connected with these resources, it takes courage to reach out for help.
It is also extremely difficult to figure out which resource is best for you, even from the relatively short list offered on campus and in the London community. Each resource provided is not universal and even without the complexities of being an international student, it is difficult to navigate.
There are many complex issues associated with mental health support on a university campus and these issues are just a few. Western has taken steps in the right direction, but with so many students still feeling a disconnect between reaching out for support and actually receiving it, much more needs to be done. In order to actively come back to this, we need increased mental health funding and awareness so our school can provide us with the assistance we need to excel at Western.
- Rebecca Zuker, fourth-year Ivey Business School student, co-lead at Jack.org and co-director at MyHBA program at Ivey
