In our privileged lives, where women are seen in every facet of society, many people may not consider the challenges that women face — and have faced — on a daily basis.
I have found that it can take times like Women’s History Month for many to stop and remember how hard women have fought just for a place to stand in this world. In recognition of the history of women’s education, it is safe to say that our spot in the lecture hall has been fought for, tooth and nail.
I struggle with how to balance my gratitude for having the privilege to receive a post-secondary education with my feelings of unrest toward the way that this system is currently impacting young women. When I think too much about it, the world begins to feel like a great looming monster, perpetually aimed at women and sending us every kind of mixed message.
Women in Afghanistan are being prohibited from receiving an education; women around the world, disproportionately women of colour, cannot afford access to education — for some, it is merely a dream, out of reach due to abortion laws and forced pregnancies.
Then, the Catch-22 — women right here on Western campus, lucky enough to have had all these factors line up for them to receive that education, are still not guaranteed their autonomy due to the sexual and gender-based violence and sexual harassment that they face, sometimes even in their first few weeks on this campus. The fear is a constant ghost that follows us down the night path, that shoves keys between our fingers and keeps our eyes on the drinking glass.
These injustices can be so hard to move on from. It’s stomach-churning to think of what first-year students have reported at Western. It’s angering to think of the way that trans women and drag queens are being discussed in the media right now, and the restrictions placed on their ability to make a living in spaces such as London’s very own Lavish bar.
That said, I believe there are bluer skies ahead. Pushback is always strongest when change is being made. Now more than ever, I feel we should hone in on hope, compassion and strength. Let’s try to remember what is good, be thankful for the opportunities presented to us, and then demand more for ourselves and for others.
There is community among women when we lift each other up and remember that there is enough space for all of us. And there is the outrage that hits, the stirring emotion that brings people together dressed in teal on UC hill. I truly believe that emotions can be strength and power, and I spend much of my time trying to spark and harness them in my position for the University Students’ Council, as I will continue to do in my work after I graduate in the fall.
Earlier in March, at USC Gender Equality Network’s biggest event of the year, US-She Day, I paused for a few moments to take a look at the sticky note board that was set up in the University Community Centre Atrium. The prompt was, “What do you love about women / being a woman?” and the wall was filled with messages:
“I love how we never give up and fight together.”
“I love hearing a community of women who bond/support one another with shared experiences.”
“Disowning J.K. Rowling.”
“Boobs!”
“Compliments in the washroom.”
In light of these messages, I want to bring attention to how capable we already are. I want to remind everyone that, amid the chaos of work and class and people and life, to not forget what we have, and the power we hold, especially when we join together.
Women deserve to be in positions of power, and they deserve to be making decisions. They deserve access to the paths they want to follow, and they deserve safety and bodily autonomy.
Now that Women’s History Month has passed, don’t forget to speak back against what you do not believe in, to pay attention to what they do not want you to see, and to lift up women, raising them with you as you ascend.
— Shimmi Kelly, fourth-year English language and literature student and USC Gender Equality Network coordinator
