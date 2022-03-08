Growing up, the word “feminist” felt foreign to wrap my tongue around. Claiming feminism as a movement I could be part of felt almost fraudulent — it never seemed like mainstream feminist movements were designed to include me or represent my interests as a Muslim, queer woman of colour.
My textbooks would feature milestones in women’s rights movements that benefited affluent white women. I would hear conversations focused around career advancement and body hair and last names, and see white feminism celebrate the successes of a select few: the women who lead Fortune 500 companies, run for office or carve their way into male-dominated spaces.
White feminism has long sought to approach the systemic disadvantage that women experience by seeking integration into patriarchal privilege — by asking for a seat at decision-making tables rather than questioning why these tables are designed to exclude people in the first place.
What I didn’t see mainstream feminism talking about when I was growing up were the disproportionate harms suffered by low-income, queer, disabled and racialized women, who are still struggling under the burden of inequalities at work and home.
The social, economic, and health crises of COVID-19 have exposed the harrowing gaps that white feminist organizing has left.
While the pandemic has impacted all women, women who are multiply marginalized have been particularly affected given their disproportionate representation in precarious work that is underpaid, hourly, and non-unionized. In Ontario, Indigenous women, immigrant women, racialized women, low-income women, women with disabilities, single mothers and people living in rural areas have experienced the highest income loss as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Womanhood is not a monolithic category. Though it often becomes the default, the experience of being a cis-straight, white, upper-middle-class woman isn’t the universal experience. Every woman has a unique understanding of what ‘womanhood’ is, informed by their particular positionality and relationship with the interlocking systems of power and privilege that govern our world.
Rather than challenging the very structures that perpetuate inequality, sexism, and white supremacy, mainstream white feminism has left behind the women who are multiply marginalized by these systems.
What I didn’t see highlighted during International Women’s Day celebrations growing up were the contributions of queer, trans, Black, Indigenous, racialized and disabled women, who created advocacy alternatives for themselves in the absence of a feminist movement dedicated to addressing their needs.
My textbooks didn’t reference Kimberlé Crenshaw’s concept of intersectionality or the work of the 1974 Combahee River Collective, a group that envisioned a more inclusive feminist ideology focused on the collective action of dismantling systems of heterosexism, economic exploitation, and racial oppression.
I didn’t hear the experiences of queer and LGBTQ2+ women — whose gender identities and sexual orientations often mean experiencing what it means to be a “woman” very differently than cis-straight women — being appropriately honoured in mainstream conversations about womanhood.
I was never taught to celebrate the activism of people like Marsha P. Johnson, a Black, gender-nonconforming and feminine-presenting self-described transvestite and drag queen, who burst onto the streets of New York City during the 1969 Stonewall Riots and transformed the trajectory of the LGBTQ2+ rights movement.
When we celebrate International Women’s Day, if we only champion the histories and seek to advance the interests of our most privileged women, we replicate the same oppressive structures that feminism claims to work against.
A feminist perspective that exists without consideration for the impact of race, class, gender, sexuality and ability is one that will spout all the right rhetoric of women’s empowerment but do nothing for the working and living conditions facing women who have the most limited access to power, credibility and decision-making spaces.
Our world doesn’t yet work for women the way it should. So, while International Women’s Day is a chance for us all to celebrate the incredible and often unrecognized contributions of women to our lives and society, it’s also an opportunity for us to recognize that the work is not over.
— Ziyana Kotadia, University Students' Council vice-president university affairs
