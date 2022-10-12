Following multiple incidents of gender-based and sexual violence during Orientation Week in 2021, Western University came together to walk out of classes across campus to support survivors of GBSV and to demand a culture change.
With the backing of thousands of community members atop University College Hill, we sent a reverberating charge of electric teal energy across the nation. Our tidal march down campus pathways that sweltering Friday began a national conversation on safety and equity across post-secondary campuses.
In response to this student-driven movement, Western commissioned an independent review to investigate the events of Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 2021 and created the internal Action Committee on Gender-Based and Sexual Violence to produce a report of recommendations on how we can course-correct our institution’s culture.
Though our walkout last fall was one of the few student-organized demonstrations against gender-based and sexual violence at Western to date, there’s a longstanding cultural history of this violence in our institution and on campus.
As recently as 2018, the Student Voices on Sexual Violence Survey found that 71.6 per cent of Western students self-reported experiencing sexual harassment, with a further staggering 32 per cent of students experiencing sexual assault. These numbers were the highest among Ontario universities and demonstrate the urgency of this work.
We at the Safe Campus Coalition — the organizing team of the Sept. 17, 2021 walkout — appreciate the work being done to date by campus leaders to make our campus a safer and more equitable place.
However, this work is far from over. It would be a disservice to our community and the survivors we hold in thoughtful regard to pretend that an inexhaustive list of recommendations should signal an end to our community’s cultural repair.
In this spirit, we have published a new list of calls to action for Western. We hope these calls to action and for transparency yield updated commitments from the university to prevent gender-based violence.
It is important to note many of the recommendations put forward by Western’s Action Committee on Gender-Based and Sexual Violence as well as the University Students’ Council’s 2022 Policy Paper on Anti-Sexual and Gender-Based Violence remain unfulfilled. Additionally, members of the Western community are often only apprised of new developments and initiatives at the time of their launch, despite calls for early and ongoing transparency.
Our calls to action propose transparency for our community on the implementation plan for unfulfilled recommendations — they also call for progress updates on recommendations that have been committed to but remain unfinished.
We must renew our community’s commitment to demand better from our university, political leaders and each other. It is our responsibility as a community to work towards the kind of safe campus that the people most vulnerable to this violence deserve.
We can’t make these vital changes alone. Our push for change last fall worked because we all showed up for each other and demanded better. That’s the kind of community solidarity we need to continue this work.
The Safe Campus Coalition will continue our work to educate and inform our campus community about consent, equity and gender-based violence. We hope you will lend us your support to keep this momentum for change going.
— Ziyana Kotadia, chair of the Safe Campus Coalition and fifth-year Global Gender Studies student
