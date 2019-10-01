“If your girl goes to Western she’s not your girl anymore.”
Slogans like this adorned Broughdale Avenue last Saturday as thousands of students flocked there for the infamous Fake Homecoming street party.
But amid the drunken revelry and police surveillance, signs saying things like “our roommate is a virgin pls help” reveal a darker reality of party culture at Western.
One in four women will experience some form of sexual assault in their life-time and it is estimated that between 15 and 25 per cent of North American women will experience some form of sexual assault during their academic career. And Broughdale’s slogans are a stark reminder of how far we have to go.
Broughdale’s signs normalize sexism and rape culture at Western University.
And yes, people will say these signs are not serious and “just a joke," but intention doesn’t change the result. Sexist slogans hung up during a crowded street party perpetuate ideas that make campus a more dangerous place.
These signs promote sexism and sexual assault as cornerstones of party culture. And they’ve been an ongoing problem. Last year saw slogans equally as problematic like the “19 to have a drink, 18 to get your bean flicked,” which hung from Broughdale porches following a province-wide party trend.
Granted, these banners aren’t creating the problem — no one is deciding to become a rapist because a sign hung outside a frat house told them that “Queens girls spit, Western girls swallow.” But these signs are belittling and poking fun at a very serious problem, which makes them dangerous.
Now, I don’t think the people walking past these signs on Fake Homecoming actually care about sexist undertones of these slogans splattered on bedsheets. And it’s this carelessness that’s contributing to the problem — these sentiments are being normalized by partiers.
This problem isn’t unique to Fake Homecoming. Sexism and derogatory language exist throughout university party culture, not just at Western. It just so happens that Western’s Fake Homecoming, like it does with all things, brings this aspect of party culture to the extreme — thrusting it into the spotlight.
When it comes to Fake Homecoming I honestly couldn’t care less whether my peers choose to “party smart.” I can pop-in my earbuds to block out the roar of Purple Fest and avoid Broughdale for a day — and if some drunk idiot is peer pressured into jumping off a roof, it’s really not my problem.
But having a university culture where demeaning women is normalized is my problem. Frankly, as a woman, having these attitudes ingrained in party culture is terrifying — because it puts my experience in jeopardy.
So go ahead, have your Fake Homecoming banger, but you don’t have to be sexist to “party hard.”
You're blowing this way out of proportions. Sure, some of these signs are a bit inappropriate, but a sign like "our roommate is a virgin pls help" is not promoting any sort of sexist or rape culture. It's not even poking fun at it. You're associating any mention of sex with sexual assault and sexism, which just isn't how it works. You also ignore the fact that plenty of these signs are made by women. Are these signs "just a joke" or are they also sexist?
At the end of the day, these signs really are "just a joke." Only a few select people such as yourself see it the other way. If you want to stay in your room all day to avoid Broughdale, go right ahead, but then don't be telling the rest of us what we can or can't do.
Another stellar piece on how to be offended.
None of the signs mentioned imply, state, or promote sexual assault or rape in any way.
Writing that “western girls swallow” on a sign is not misogynistic. Women all over the world swallow, if you it degrading, shift your attitude - these kids/signs aren’t promoting violence or hate towards women.
I'm the parent of a first year student at Western, and an alumni too. I'm sad to see this same stupid shit is still going on thirty years later - frat boy and rich white girl culture lives on. Here's the thing to know for all the decent, smart, kind and respectful kids: there are more of you than there are of them. In the real world, they don't get away with this garbage any more. Please don't be discouraged. Just live life the right way and know that that breed of stupid, crass individual are becoming extinct.
