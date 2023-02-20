When they invented the handheld calculator, I bet people probably felt the same way.
I’m not the first to say that, since its release in December 2022, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. It’s passed Google’s software engineering coding interview — for a job with an average compensation of $183,000 United States dollars — and even the United States medical licensing exam.
It’s spurred questions of whether it’s ethical for a computer to do your homework or help you with an essay. I’m not here to argue that — I think the question of what it means for our education is more interesting.
While it’s not perfect right now, it’s fair to say AI might one day surpass human technical ability. Simply put, an individual human’s semantic knowledge can’t compare to that of a computer — and the advent of ChatGPT shows AI’s ability to express that knowledge conversationally and apply it in new contexts.
But will it fully replace humans in science roles? PCMag asked this question to ChatGPT itself. The AI responded it can’t completely replace a human’s “creativity, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking abilities.”
If that’s what sets us apart from AI, then that’s what our programs need to be teaching. But right now, that’s not how Western University’s science programs are designed — at least not in my experience.
In first- and second-year medical sciences, we’re mostly tested on our knowledge through multiple-choice exams. Even the essays feel rote and memory based, in a way — if you stick to a prescribed formula of information to include, you’ll probably get close to full marks.
By third year, my exams might finally end in short-answer questions, but usually all they ask is for me to rattle off information I’ve memorized.
At Western, breadth requirements ensure every Science graduate walks out with 1.0 arts and humanities or languages credit, but there are plenty of ways to fulfil the oft-dreaded Category B without doing much thinking at all.
If a Science student takes Classics 1000 — a course with exclusively multiple-choice tests — they can learn by rote the same way they can for Biology 1001. And while this might expand their worldview, it won’t expand their ability to critically think about science or anything else for that matter.
Making students take an English or media class isn’t the solution here. Instead, I hope that ChatGPT demonstrates to university science educators the importance of engaging their students’ critical thinking skills and creativity — and integrating it accordingly.
I appreciate the work many of my professors have already put in to encourage critical thinking in their courses — turning a pharmacology lecture slot into a case study and discussion, for example. One of my neuroscience courses takes this to the extreme with students leading class discussions on scientific papers.
We need more of this approach. If I ask ChatGPT to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of a neuroscience paper, it doesn’t do nearly as well as my classmates.
As well, Western Science graduates — whether they’re computer scientists serving as AI designers, or chemists using AI in their research — need to understand the social, cultural and ethical implications of these emerging technologies. Social responsibility, in other words, is a crucial skill all Science graduates should have. We’re not teaching it as well as we could, but we certainly need to be.
Like a handheld calculator, ChatGPT is a tool that makes work easier — can you imagine doing long division in university? Like a calculator, AI can help us do basic work more easily, freeing up our time for the interesting stuff.
So the ‘interesting stuff’ — problem-solving, inquiry and social responsibility — is a crucial part of what we need to be learning in university because frankly, it’s one of the only advantages we have over AI.
With every leap forward in technology, education has needed to change to catch up. ChatGPT is the latest. I hope it can demonstrate something I think has been a long time coming — the importance of emphasizing inquiry, problem-solving and application in science education.
