Muslim students on campus will begin fasting in observance of Ramadan beginning in April. But evening classes pose an obstacle for fasting students.
The evening of April 1 or 2 will mark the beginning of Ramadan for Muslims across the globe this year, depending on the sighting of the moon. The holy month lasts 29 to 30 days, according to the Islamic lunar calendar, and is a significant time for worship. Muslims also abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk — yes, even water.
Ramadan has corresponded with the final exam period in recent years and since the observance shifts by 10 days each year according to the lunar calendar, practising Muslim students will be fasting during the school year for the next several years.
The day begins shortly before sunrise, when Muslims wake to eat and pray before a day of fasting. The fast is broken with the consumption of water, dates and dinner at sunset. Fasting Muslims in London will break their fasts between 7:52 and 8:26 p.m. as the days continue to lengthen.
But many students have evening classes that run through dusk, when those fasting would typically break their fasts.
While many professors provide short breaks during lecture, these breaks are often an insufficient amount of time to break one's fast and pray without missing part of class. These breaks also aren't timed according to sunset. Prayer is time-sensitive.
Coronavirus restrictions have worsened the situation since students are now unable to eat or drink in class. These limitations will likely result in Muslim students having to choose between missing class and missing prayer during a holy month.
It would be unreasonable to expect fasting students to wait until after lecture to break their fasts and pray. Any student knows how mentally draining studying for long hours can be. When you’re fasting, focusing in class becomes even more difficult — especially towards the end of the day. The longest day of fasting this year will last about 15.5 hours, beginning at 4:51 a.m. and concluding at 8:26 p.m..
A simple 10 to 15-minute break timed at sunset would be sufficient to meet the needs of fasting Muslim students during evening classes.
But the locations of prayer rooms on Western University's campuses aren't particularly convenient either. Each campus has one prayer room that would be difficult to access during a brief break from class.
Main campus' prayer room is located in the University Community Centre, room 38A. King's University College's prayer room is located in Wemple Hall, rooms W057 and W059 for males and females, respectively. Brescia University College's Muslim Prayer Room sits off the Auditorium in the Mother St. James Building and Huron University College's Prayer Room is in room V209.
The ideal solution would be for professors to record the last week of evening classes, whether they be online or in a hybrid format. This would allow fasting students to catch up on the portion of lecture they would be missing while they break their fasts and pray in observance of the month of Ramadan.
Students shouldn’t have to choose between their religion and their education. While Ramadan isn’t a North American holiday, it is celebrated by almost 2 billion people worldwide and should be taken into account for those who observe it — especially at a university that promotes itself as an inclusive campus with the best student experience.
Update (Mar. 30, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): This article has been updated to reflect the fact that fasting for Ramadan may be begin on April 2 or 3, depending on the sighting of the moon.
