It’s time to recognize that exams are not effective at evaluating students’ academic skills.
Exams, whether multiple choice or written answer, need to be removed from standard testing practices. Learning should be about absorbing information that is applicable for the future, not just regurgitating facts to get a good mark.
Despite individual skill, all students are faced with the same format of exams that determine their academic success. Written examinations and standardized testing disadvantage students who don’t perform well under pressure.
Students are forced to cram information and study minor details to appeal to a specific exam structure. Most of the time, students are simply learning whatever they need to get a good grade, not actually absorbing course material.
In many upper-year courses at Western University, the combination of midterm and final exam marks can make or break a student’s course grade. The pressure associated with these exams adds extra stress for students and can make them perform poorly.
Instead of repeatingly studying hard facts and memorizing trick answers, students should be given open-ended assessments that allow them to freely express what they have learned. Applying knowledge taught in the course would be a much more effective way to summarize lessons and concepts.
Getting rid of exams could also reduce concerns about cheating. With application-based assessments, cheating would be unnecessary. Instead, students could be free to share information and ideas with one another to further their understanding of the topics. This becomes a win-win situation since students learn more and don’t feel the need to cheat.
Instead of the competitive nature students currently face when studying for and writing exams, the pressure would be lifted.
Students would likely be much more motivated to complete work that gives them more freedom to express what they learned instead of cramming their brain with facts and information they’ll forget as soon as they stop writing.
Professors are given the freedom to teach course concepts in whatever way they see fit, so students should be granted the same opportunity when learning and applying knowledge.
We don’t have tests or exams in the “real world” 一 so why have them in university? Real-life application is the most important takeaway from what students are learning.
The marking systems that exist in schools should be reflective of engagement and perseverance to reward students for their participation and long-term learning. It’s not fair for students to be punished for their lack of test-writing skills or ability to memorize information.
If we want grades that truly reflect students’ abilities, we should reward them for having the drive to learn and grow, not tear them down with a system that hasn’t adapted alongside them.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest