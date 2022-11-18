Professors should have sympathy for students being thrown straight into the fire of in-person university after two and a half years of Zoom education. But translating that sympathy into easier assessments, more lenient deadlines or advantageous testing conditions does not help students.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, student assessments largely haven’t been the same. Some school boards, like York Region District School Board, had no high school exams for the past two years. Most Western University exams took place online. Some exams have officially become open book, while others, opting not to use software like Proctortrack to monitor students, are ripe for students to manipulate.
The more lenient the terms of an assessment in any course, the higher grades will be. Students rushing to take a course with easier grades pressures other classes and faculties to match their counterparts’ policies and grades. Then grade inflation follows. No one wins in this vicious cycle.
If you want to know about the dangers of rising grades, ask high school students. The competitive entry average to Ivey Business School is now 93 per cent. The average engineering frosh has a high school average of 88 per cent. This average has steadily risen over the past 20 years, to the point where the average Western admit now has a 91 per cent entrance average.
The margin of error for high school students is slim. On each given assessment they take, it can be hard to impress yourself and improve your odds significantly with a high mark, while the downside of a bad mark can appear to be exceptionally high. The higher grades go, the more stress and pressure will be placed on students to achieve near perfection to reach their goals.
Inflated grades would also come with the risk of damaging Western’s academic reputation, and thus the value of a Western degree. Instead of competing for undergraduate university admissions like high-schoolers, Western students use their grades to get into sub-specialties, honours specialization programs, graduate programs or jobs after graduation.
If Western students with high grades get outperformed by students at other schools with lower grades, employers and graduate programs admissions offices will start to notice and may look pessimistically at future Western applicants.
Once it gets in motion, the only antidote to this cycle is to curve down grades on assessments if the results come back and grades are too high. But that causes damage to the trust students have in the grading process and creates ill will towards faculty — another lose-lose proposition.
Tougher assessments and harsher deadlines also help students develop soft skills, including time management, dealing with unfamiliar circumstances and handling ambiguity.
Challenging students will almost certainly lead to higher stress levels and all the adverse side effects that come from added pressure.
But stress management is an essential skill that can’t be developed without moderate adversity. If this stress means a student will perform below their expectations — fine. University is a far better place to make mistakes and adapt than whatever lies after it.
Besides, isn’t that part of the learning experience university is supposed to provide?
