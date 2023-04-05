The last thing I expected to be asked about when getting my nails done is if I’m getting engaged — just because I’m graduating university.
It’s hard to know what life has planned for you once you graduate. Your whole life until that point has been planned out for you — from elementary school, to high school and for some, a post-secondary education — but now what?
As graduates plan to leave university, it feels like a societal expectation has been placed on us to go out into the real world. It can feel like that means we need to find full-time jobs, start looking for serious relationships and consider what we actually want to do for the rest of our lives.
The issue with this is, what is the real world?
As a fourth-year student graduating this upcoming June, I spent the past couple of years working and surviving university full-time. I took on bigger responsibilities in my personal life, made lasting connections and learned a lot about myself.
But does that mean I’m ready to settle down, in a career or relationship? Fuck no.
I’ll be 21 years old when I graduate this summer and I’d be lying if I said I have any indication of what I plan to do. When people ask me what my big plans are after grad, I use the same line over and over again.
“I’m going to travel.”
Although I do have a few trips booked and some online shopping orders placed, I don’t really mean exploring other countries — I mean finding myself.
University has been a great experience and definitely taught me more about who I am and what I value. But it hasn’t really set me up for the rest of my life. As a matter of fact, it actually changed my career path, if anything. I entered my undergraduate knowing exactly what job I wanted, in what sector, and at what company. But now it’s all a blur.
You could argue that this is what your 20s are supposed to be — trying new things, discovering what you do and don’t like. But graduation doesn’t carry the same excitement that society perceives it to.
This is where your life is really about to begin. And it’s scary.
Of course, it’s exciting to know I’ll never have to sit through a three-hour 9:30 a.m. lecture again, and I definitely won’t miss submitting 2,500-word papers on a Sunday at midnight.
But graduating feels like driving into a dark tunnel.
You were taught how to drive, equipped with the right tools like car headlights, and you know there’s light at the end of it. It just doesn’t feel like there is because you can’t see it quite yet. Who knows what’s in store for your future? Who knows where the tunnel actually leads?
The worst part isn’t that nobody really knows what they want to do with the rest of their life. It’s the fact nobody wants to admit.
I’ve heard these sentiments carried throughout other graduating students. Some are going back to school, others have jobs lined up that they aren’t sure about and others are taking the year off — to figure their stuff out.
I may not know what I want to do in my life, and I may still be trying to find my purpose. But one day, I'll look at graduation as the first step I took in discovering who I am and what I want.
But that day hasn’t come yet. For now, graduating just sucks.
