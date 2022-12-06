The week before I started my university journey at Western, a hate crime against my people took place. Instead of searching up places to explore or restaurants to eat at in my new city, which I am sure my peers were doing, I was knee deep in any information about Our London Family.
I remember hearing the news — the woman had the same name as my mother, and the girl was so young, so much like me. I remember wondering exactly what kind of city I was going to be living in for the next four years — a city in which a family gets murdered because of their religious affinity on a very public, supposedly safe sidewalk, a city in which a boy is left orphaned because a man decided that this innocent family’s beliefs were enough to justify their deaths.
Here I was, unpacking my bags and getting ready to live alone for the first time, and London was there to welcome me, not with open arms but with an assurance that I would not be safe on its streets just because I was a Muslim woman.
I started university with this knowledge at the back of my mind, and it has never really left. Even now, a year and a half later, when I know the areas around Western University like the back of my hand, I still do not feel safe.
As a part of the London and Western community, I felt grateful for the community response in the aftermath of the attack. Community members started a GoFundMe to financially support the family and attended vigils honouring them. When I saw this outpouring of grief and support, I felt comforted that people recognized the inhumanity of this event and stood with the Muslim community.
But while the city and university supported the community by lowering flags to half-mast and offering a scholarship in Madiha Salman and Salman Afzaal’s honour, these actions are not enough in the long-term.
There is still a lack of long-term, preventative measures for anti-Islamic sentiment. While the university’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion training is thorough and mandatory, there needs to be an increased focus on combating Islamophobia within it. Islamophobia, whether as a clearly exhibited attack or in the form of microaggressions, needs to be addressed and called out.
While the university, student council and city have consulted and continue to consult the Muslim community, I want to see tangible action stemming from these talks to make me feel safer on campus as a Muslim woman.
Now, more than ever, Muslims need to be supported and included in the decision-making process for combating Islamophobia. This looks like continuing to talk to Muslims in the community, asking if they feel safe in London and if they do not, what the city can do to help. This looks like support from local politicians on passing the Our London Family Act that summarizes all the changes the community demanded after last year.
I do not have all the answers, but I do know that Islamophobia, brought to the forefront by this heinous crime, cannot be forgotten as time goes by.
The Muslim community in London will never be able to forget Our London Family. These individuals will always be in our memories. I hope one day soon I can remember their lives, instead of the danger I feel because of the circumstances of their deaths.
