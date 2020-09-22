Western’s COVID-19 cases are growing at an alarming rate, jumping from zero to 46 in just over a week. Meanwhile, the university and city have stood by and merely wagged their fingers. The time for “reeducating” bubble-breaking students is over — those who don’t follow social distancing guidelines need to face serious consequences.
As of Monday, 46 Western University students — including one in residence — have tested positive for the coronavirus. While it’s not surprising that cases surged as thousands of people returned to campus from across the country, it is unacceptable for students to be flooding Richmond Row and house parties in the middle of a pandemic.
My Instagram and TikTok feeds are full of students purposefully ignoring the quarantine rules. Looking at my feed of students going to bars, throwing parties in residence and standing in drunk huddles on lawns, you’d think the virus disappeared as soon as the school year started.
For students to take this seriously, London needs to revert back to phase two of the provincial government’s rules for COVID-19. And, if students refuse to listen, Western should suspend students found guilty of violating pandemic rules.
Call me draconian, but house parties pose a huge threat to not only the safety of the students in attendance, but everyone else in the community. Western has tried educating partiers and doling out warnings and it's not working — at least not to the extent we need it to. Having harsh academic and financial consequences may be one of the only ways left to get students still partying to care.
The vast majority of students are not acting like this. Most of us are following the guidelines to the best of our abilities, not partying and wearing masks. I wish I could go out and see my friends again but I know it’s not fair for me to put the people around me at risk just because I want to pretend things are normal and go to dollar beers at Jack’s.
Western wouldn’t even be the first university to propose suspending — or even expelling — students who don’t follow guidelines. Syracuse University suspended 23 students in August for taking part in a large gathering on their quad. Ohio State University suspended more than 200 students for breaking pandemic guidelines before classes began
Even closer to home, Queen’s University announced they would be expelling students who “flagrantly” break pandemic rules.
Last week, Shepard said Western would use the student code against partiers — and it should be enforced.
I want things to be back to normal just as much as the next person. I want to be able to go to bars, cry in the library before midterms and see my friends whenever I want. But the pandemic isn’t over just because you’re over it.
