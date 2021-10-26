Rally all you want, but a large culture shift is needed before we can expect women to feel safe on Ontario university campuses.
Many Ontario universities held their homecoming — or fake homecoming — celebrations over the last several weekends, just a few short weeks after harrowing reports of sexual violence on Western University’s campus during Orientation Week. Despite many campuses showing solidarity with Western, these homecoming celebrations were chilling reminders that efforts to tame the culture of sexual violence and misogyny are not being taken seriously.
Sexist banners are hallmarks of many university homecoming celebrations, and they show that the push to end rape culture is not being translated to everyone on campus.
Many banners proudly share enthusiastic sentiments of school spirit or simply encourage partying and overindulgence — but far too many broadcast misogynistic and predatory messages.
Statements like “lockdown your daughters not Kingston” draped a student house during Queen’s University’s homecoming last weekend and served as a stark reminder Ontario university campuses will not be a safe space for women for a long time.
I took this photos from other streams. This is @queensu right now in Kingston. “Homecoming” is apparently a time to show your misogyny. Nothing is being done to end sexual violence at universities. @CBC @CTVNews @CP24 @JustinTrudeau @fordnation pic.twitter.com/5fq1BVWla3— Suzanne Henderson (@Suzanne34930264) October 16, 2021
Considering students at Queen’s hosted a rally in solidarity with sexual assault survivors at Western weeks after Western’s own walkout, these banners are distasteful and indicate we have a long way to go before a culture switch.
While some students were pushing for change to dangerous campus culture, the message did not reach all students and much of their allyship over past weeks now seems performative.
Homecoming should have looked very different this year, regardless of location. The reports on Western’s campus were supposed to be a wake-up call across Canadian universities, but somehow all the outrage against perpetrators and the advocacy against sexual violence has been swallowed by the far quieter — but much larger — presence of predation against vulnerable students.
Queen’s homecoming experienced that exact performative allyship with sexual assault survivors. Their students parading banners that degade women is why sexual violence on campuses is a much farther-reaching issue than we thought. Predatory messaging tacitly perpetuates that same rape culture students tried to fight against just weeks ago.
McMaster University students, who held their fake homecoming festivities several weekends ago, serve as just another example of how deeply misogyny runs through Ontario universities’ culture. “Daddy issues drop-off here” was just one of many large banners hung for students and party-goers in Hamilton.
Reminders of rape culture were featured even on Western’s campus, where sexual violence accounts shook the entire community for weeks. While Western was notorious for messages far more obscene in previous years, they did not go away entirely this homecoming.
Although the banners at Queen’s are being investigated by the university, we cannot continue relying on administrations to react after irreversible damage has already been done. A large-scale culture shift is needed to support safe and inviting homecoming celebrations.
If universities are ever to become safe spaces for women, it’s time we shift the focus away from victims and onto perpetrators of both assult and the deeper rape-culture on campuses.
