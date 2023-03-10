First year is easy and fun — it's second year when it all gets hard.
I’m in my third year, so I can’t speak too much on what life as a fourth-year student is like, however I can say that second year was definitely my hardest to date.
First year was filled with constant action and excitement. There was always something to do. The university organized plenty of events catered towards first-years and people were always around.
This was helped by the fact I stayed in residence in my first year, which was awesome, but more importantly, easy. Food was constantly there, the washroom was always clean and I didn’t have to worry about buses and rushing to campus.
I would say that residence resembled more of an eight month-long summer camp than anything else — a summer camp that didn’t prepare me for the realities of university life.
As a result of this lack of preparation, my second year was hard.
Suddenly I had to plan my 25 minute walk to campus (or figure out the bus), make my own food, all while trying to be a good roommate and do my share of cleaning. The free time I used to have to hang out with my friends and focus on school became filled with the day-to-day tasks of living on my own.
These struggles were exacerbated by the fact I found my academics got more difficult in second year.
Many of the courses I took in second year were mandatory for my majors, and they were more specific and difficult than the courses I took in first year. The introductory courses seemed unrepresentative of what my major really entailed.
This was a surprise for me because in high school I was always told that the major jump was entering first year.
Academics are a major stressor for many university students and being unprepared for the reality of the academic challenges in second year left me feeling totally overwhelmed.
I also found my second year was more isolating than my first. In first year, it felt like everyone wanted to get to know everyone, whereas by second year everyone already had their friend group, and I felt like I hadn’t.
This forced me to branch out and put effort into making meaningful connections with people in my program and the different clubs I joined. While I’m very grateful I did this, it was an effort I didn’t need to make in first year.
Now in third year, I’ve made some of my best friends who I didn’t even know in the first or second year. If you didn’t make your friend group in first year, just know there's always time to make friends – which is something I wish I knew when I was anxious about having friends in second year.
The struggles I faced in second year felt so hard in the moment, and they were. I didn’t really enjoy my second year. I experienced a huge transition, large stresses about school and a dramatic difference in socialization — in summary, second year kind of sucked.
However, looking back, a lot happened in my second year that I’m thankful for. Even though I struggled, I found friends and grew in a way that helped me come out stronger in my third year and prepared me well for the rest of my university years.
Fast forward to now, half-way through third year, I am involved in different clubs, I love my program, I have a great group of friends and I’ve gained valuable skills for dealing with academic and social stress. Simply put, it got better.
