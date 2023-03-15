Editor's Note: This article is part of a head-to-head series. To read the other side of the debate, click here.

Opinion: Multiple games prove who’s the better team The series format in playoff matchups reduces the chance of luck, creates better rivalries and is a far more impressive feat than a single game knockout.

Is there anything more exciting than game seven? If that’s true, why wouldn’t sports leagues just create that drama all the time?

In North America’s polarizing March Madness basketball tournament, there are 67 "do or die" games played over three weeks. In the National Hockey League or National Basketball Association’s playoff formats, it can take more than a week before fan’s are treated to the first such game.

While the extended series format should be praised for fueling bad blood, the single elimination playoff format is superior in its ability to create unmatched anticipation. After two weeks of build-up, how couldn’t you tune in for 60 minutes of gridiron glory at the Super Bowl?

Two weeks of apprehension may be unique to football, but even 48 hours is enough to bring the sports world to a frenzy for the new NBA play-in games or a “Game 163” MLB tiebreaker. These leagues recognize that these “do-or-die” scenarios create excitement and fan interest.

They’re just more fun.

On top of the anticipation for these games, the greatest advantage of the knockout stage is that underdogs are hopeful for a miracle.

For lower seeds looking to overcome the league giants, a series can be overwhelming. Being tasked with winning four games against stronger opponents is a daunting task, but winning just one is entirely feasible.

Regardless of your team's trade deadline acquisitions, the beauty of sports comes from the sense that — in the famous words of Kevin Garnett — “anything is possible,” and nothing embodies that better than a single elimination tournament.

Even in the first round of the single-elimination NFL playoffs, a go-ahead touchdown in the final ten minutes of the game feels like the weight of the world. After all, the opposing team is now ten minutes from meeting its ultimate demise.

Can the same be said about a go-ahead basket with ten minutes left in the third game of a first round NBA playoff series?

In the NHL, NBA and later rounds of the Major League Baseball playoffs, the only time we see more elimination games than not in a seven game series is when a team comes back from three games down, ultimately forcing a deciding match. More often than not, we miss out on that crescendo of tension that a true elimination game provides.

The greatest analogy for this argument may come from the game of football — and not the one that hosts a “Super Bowl.”

Whether you agree with ending the World Cup in a penalty shootout is one thing, but you can’t disagree with the level of excitement that comes from the final kick. I think I speak for the greater population when I guarantee that billions of people were standing for Argentina’s shootout winner at the 2022 World Cup Final.

Were those same people standing when the Tampa Bay Lightning put the finishing touches on a 6–2 victory in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup finals?

I don’t think so.