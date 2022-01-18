When I think back on my first year at Western, I have several regrets. Most of them have to do with my first semester course load.
It took me two weeks to realize the classes I was in weren’t right for me and by then it was too late to switch my schedule around. My only options were to drop my classes and catch up in the summer or push through and pray I wasn’t going to fail. This should have never happened.
Now that we’re in the second semester, it means it’s finally time for students to refresh and begin a new course load. With classes resuming on Jan. 10, the add/drop date soon follows, on Jan. 18, giving students one week for any alterations. One week isn’t an appropriate amount of time for students to change their schedules, if they find themselves in the same situation I was in.
This quick turnaround makes it difficult for students to enjoy learning and expand their interests. Specifically, if one is put under pressure due to time, they may be hesitant to change their classes at all, or in cases similar to my own, drop a class halfway through the semester because it’s not working out.
Many classes also only meet once a week, meaning students often don’t have more than an introductory class to really decide whether or not they like a course enough to continue it throughout the semester.
The slim timeline puts even more stress on Western University’s first-year population, who have little direction as to what they want to do with their electives at such an early date. No newcomer to university should be put under that much pressure to decide a full semester course load in a matter of days.
I’m not proposing a deadline switch to a month into school, however, an additional week for students to try different classes in various majors could take away some stress, and any negative effects on one's mental health. If students had more flexibility, failure rates could decline, both a benefit for students and this institution.
Some may argue that giving students more time to decide only means that if they choose to switch courses, they’ll fall behind. But that should be the students’ prerogative. If they choose to switch classes, it’s an obvious risk that there might be some work to catch up on. However, there’s a higher chance of the work getting done if the students truly enjoy the work they’re doing.
For a school that claims to have the best student experience, why are us students put on such strict deadlines to select classes that affect our degrees?
As someone who was set back because of these rules, I can only hope that for future Western students, this changes for the better.
