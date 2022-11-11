I am proud to be Jewish — always. Though I am not religious, for me, being Jewish is spending time with family, doing good in my community, being kind and compassionate towards others and tikkun olam (meaning “to repair the world”).
But, feeling proud to be Jewish does not always mean I feel safe being Jewish, and this feeling has particularly flared up in the last few years. This is because I have become politically aware as I get older but also, antisemitism has just gotten worse. And as we come to the end of Holocaust Education Week, students need to care about the problem and talk about it.
I have found, as a Jewish student, a lot of people try to tell me what is and what is not antisemitism. I rarely see non-Jews standing against antisemitism online or in real life because frankly, many don’t really believe antisemitism exists. But record levels of antisemitism were recorded in Canada in 2021, according to a B’nai Brith Canada report published on Sunday.
Many forget that the Holocaust only happened just over 75 years ago and Holocaust education is sadly dwindling. If we forget or are not educated on the atrocities of the Holocaust and the deaths of six million Jewish people — and five million others — we will be doomed to repeat the past.
We are lucky to be able to hear directly from Holocaust survivors themselves who are brave enough to speak on their experiences in the hopes of inspiring future generations, but they, unfortunately, won’t be here forever.
It seems unbelievable that anything like the Holocaust would ever happen again and, as an activist and optimist, I would definitely like to believe our world has become more caring and progressive. But we have seen recently how online hate and antisemitic comments can manifest and lead to in-person bigotry and hate crimes. Hateful words turn to hateful actions.
Kanye West perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes and being openly antisemitic led to a hate group hanging banners reading “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Saugeen-Maitland Hall was recently vandalized with unspecified hate symbols and Queen’s University has seen several antisemitic vandalism incidents, particularly at Jewish spaces in recent weeks.
But in the face of darkness and hate, there is always light. That light is people with influence standing against antisemitism and encouraging others to do the same. Never before have I seen so many non-Jewish people condemning antisemitism and for one of the first times in a few years, I don’t feel alone or isolated as a Jewish person on social media.
Comedian Amy Schumer popularized a graphic reading “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people” and was extremely vocal about her stance against Kanye’s comments. NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for years has stood with Jewish people and even penned an essay urging people in Hollywood and sports to speak up against antisemitism. My hope is that the momentum continues and wide outrage against antisemitism is not one-off, but becomes the norm.
I feel lucky to feel safe on campus at Western University, and I hope that my other Jewish peers feel the same. To mark Holocaust Education Week, Western’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion has partnered with Western Hillel to bring events on campus to encourage a deeper understanding of the Holocaust and antisemitism.
Now more than ever, we need to remember #NeverAgain. We need to stand together against all forms of hate. Change can start small by saying something if you hear antisemitism in a conversation. We’ve seen what hate unchecked can lead to, and it’s up to each of us, whether you’re Jewish or not, to get educated and stand up.
There’s a Hebrew saying that really comes to mind when thinking about all this. L’dor v’dor. From generation to generation — we are stronger together.
