As a fourth-year student, I am worried about the potential consequences that a faculty strike would cause — and frankly, we all should be.
As a potential University of Western Ontario Faculty Association strike draws closer, students must begin to understand the potential negative outcomes that would arise from a faculty labour walkout.
UWOFA voted overwhelmingly in favour of going on strike “if necessary” at the beginning of this month and the deadline is now set for Monday at 11:59 p.m.. Though the faculty at Western University have never gone on strike before, they came close in 2018.
A series of Canadian universities have faced faculty strikes since the beginning of the year — and the effects that they have had on both staff and students have been unfavourable.
The University of Lethbridge Faculty Association went on strike for 39 days last February and March, before coming to an agreement with their employer. After the strike ended, the university announced its winter semester was pushed back from April 20 to May 5.
Students from the University of Lethbridge expressed their frustrations about the uncertainty and confusion that the strike brought them.
What happened at the University of Lethbridge is a glimpse of what would happen at Western if both parties cannot reach an agreement.
Yet, despite the significance of the possible strike, I haven’t heard much talk about it among my classmates — though it would be worrying and even potentially damaging for students' academic careers.
As a fourth-year student set to graduate next semester, the strike would likely hinder my prospects for being accepted into graduate school by potentially extending my semester and by adding fear and uncertainty into my life.
If there are no professors to give me assignments, or to grade my assignments, how am I supposed to further my academic career?
While I do agree with UWOFA’s demands and feel they deserve more fair and equitable working conditions, the impacts of a strike should not hinder my deserved education and student experience.
It is vital to students' success at the university to understand and speak up about the real and palpable consequences that would come from a UWOFA labour strike.
Much of my experience at Western was impacted by COVID-19 where I found myself isolated working on my degree and this year, we were finally reaching a sense of normalcy in my final year. Experiencing a strike in my time at Western once again clouds my time at university.
I strongly urge students to learn more about the bargaining negotiations, to understand the ramifications that come with a potential strike and to take a stance on what they believe is right.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest