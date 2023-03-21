Most students spend their summers lying under the sun at the beach or hustling for some money at their seasonal internship. I have also spent my summers doing these activities, but also taken at least one summer term course every year I’ve been a Western student.
Honestly, I’ve never felt so relaxed while being in school.
Last summer, I took four courses while managing a job and having a social life. Perhaps, this is the reason why I enjoy taking summer courses so much. Since most of my courses were asynchronous, the flexibility of watching lectures, studying and writing a take-home exam in the comfort of my childhood bedroom and on my own time brought me pure joy.
Professors in summer courses have always seemed more understanding that students are working and not necessarily able to prioritize school. Having the flexibility to write an exam during a 12 to 24 hour window and have my request for an extension for an assignment granted almost immediately definitely made these courses some of my favourite ones at Western.
I have never had more than two or three courses overlap at any given time, because of how sessions are scheduled from May to August. Distance studies and summer evening classes can both run from six to 12 weeks and start either in May or mid-June. The other two session types, Summer Day and Intersession, can run from three to six weeks, and can start at various dates between May and July.
While the accelerated nature of these courses make it seem harder to keep up with the material, I have found that is not quite the case. Professors who teach the same course in the Fall or Winter terms often scale down their material, and choose the most important chapters to teach in the Summer term. This leads to less material being tested on exams, and makes studying a lot easier. This is especially advantageous if you take a notoriously hard course over the summer.
I have taken summer courses for multiple reasons, the simplest being for pure interest. There are so many interesting courses that I did not have the capacity to take in the school year due to progression requirements and scheduling conflicts. This made summer the perfect time to gain insight into topics I was interested in, outside of my degree.
Taking a summer course isn’t for everyone. For some students, the added tuition and textbook costs just aren’t worth it.
To help mitigate this, Western continues to offer financial aid in the form of bursaries and work-study in the Summer term. Students can also apply to OSAP under a part-time or full-time application depending on their course load. Tuition is charged on a per-course basis — at the same rate students pay during the school year — with the addition of ancillary fees.
Take it from someone who has taken six summer courses over the last two summers and received some of the best grades on my transcript: this isn’t a bad way to spend some money.
Summer courses provide a change of scenery and there’s potential to explore new things. There’s plenty of value to taking them, even if it isn’t as flashy as other summer options.
