The Mustangs football season may be over, but there’s a new sports sheriff in town.
When Western University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams opened the home portion of their schedule nearly two weeks ago, they did so in front of an electric — although rather small — crowd at Alumni Hall.
📍 Alumni Hall@WesternMustangs WBB home opener against Laurentian is underway pic.twitter.com/RIdzP6eitC— Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) November 18, 2022
The Mustangs are not the Toronto Raptors, but they’re the best basketball showcase in town. And Western students are missing out on the most underrated show on campus.
Basketball is classified as a “G1” sport in Ontario University Athletics — the same level as football and hockey — and the talent pool in the league reflects that. Those who watch the Mustangs play live get a glimpse of two of Canada’s most talented collegiate players.
Fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma has quietly made a name for himself in the OUA. He is leading the men’s team — and the conference — in scoring, averaging 22 points per game. Following the team’s home opener, head coach Brad Campbell said the team heavily relies on him while he “does what Aryan does.” Few players have the same poise as Sharma, and he’s thrilling to watch live.
Sharma claims to have had multiple offers from other big schools in Canada coming out of high school, but the Milton native opted to stay local.
Watching the women’s team, you’ll notice one player making an impact all over the court: fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure. Saumure leads the women’s team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points and 28 minutes played per game. Last week, the Gazette talked about Saumure’s conference-leading three-point percentage.
The men’s and women’s teams often play back-to-back, and are fun to attend live. The Mustangs put on an impressive pre-game show and game presentation with lights, music, in-arena announcements and a concession stand serving pizza, popcorn and soft drinks.
The @WesternMustangs men’s team starters are introduced prior to their home opener pic.twitter.com/4SQgyGd0CF— Miles Bolton (@milesbolt) November 19, 2022
Sure, the Mustangs don’t get the same hype as professional basketball or March Madness, but if you like sports, the games are worth checking out. The National Basketball League of Canada’s London Lightning play their home games at Budweiser Gardens, but why trek downtown in the middle of winter when there’s an arguably better showcase of talent right on campus?
Living in the football team’s shadow caps the attention Western’s basketball teams get, but it’s good basketball, and as a fan it’s nice to not be sitting on cold, metal bleachers in southern Ontario’s winter weather.
Alumni Hall may have only been one quarter filled for the home opener, but the crowd was buzzing. Just imagine the scene of a full arena during a Mustangs playoff game.
If you’re still on the fence, give Mustangs basketball a try, you may be surprised at how fun it is to watch.
